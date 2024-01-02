Food and drink trends you will be seeing in 2024

2023 has been a varied year for food and drink trends. We have seen butter boards, charcuterie tables and giant pickles all go viral online, which left us wondering what could be in store for 2024. Well, here are some of the food trends to keep an eye out for this year.

Celebrating nature and putting foraged produce on the menu is a trend that you will be seeing more of. Picture: Pexels Seacuterie boards Merging together the powerful pull of 2023's food media darlings (tinned fish and charcuterie boards), you will get the newest snacking craze: seacuterie boards. And no, it is not just straight-up fish fillets that you will be finding on your boards, either.

Concepts like shellfish sausages, octopus salami and swordfish ham are gaining popularity. Foraged food Celebrating nature and putting foraged produce on the menu is a trend that you will be seeing more of.

In a recent interview with Independent Media Lifestyle, Onezwa Mbola, cook and social media star, said foraging was gaining popularity because a lot of people were realising how rewarding it was to go back to the basics and to just take time to be with nature. Mbola, who is famous for foraging and growing her own food, said it was also because a lot of people were now health conscious; trying to get the best ingredients; and taking care of their bodies. Non-alcoholic spirits and wine

The concept of mocktails and zero-proof drinks are currently a thing, but the non-alcoholic beverage industry will continue to extend beyond an ordered glass at a bar or restaurant. Entire bottles of spirit-inspired blends are anticipated to dominate liquor-store shelves, as well as canned non-alcoholic wines, spritzes and seltzers. This trend will also extend into fine dining with tastings that incorporate innovative, non-alcoholic sippers to complement each course.

The green revolution continues to bloom as plant-based foods take centre stage. Picture: Pexels/Sebastian Coman Photography Plant-powered palates The green revolution continues to bloom as plant-based foods take centre stage. More than a dietary choice, it is a lifestyle shift toward eco-conscious and cruelty-free consumption. Expect a surge in creative plant-based dishes that cater to diverse tastes, making it not just a trend but a culinary evolution.

Functional beverages Moving beyond the basic teas and coffees, 2024 is going to be all about beverages that serve a purpose. Whether it is a turmeric latte for anti-inflammation, kombucha for gut health or adaptogen-infused drinks to manage stress, these beverages do not just quench thirst; they promote overall well-being.

Mushrooms will be used innovatively. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson Mushrooms will be used innovatively Mushrooms have been a trending food for many years now. Several reports labelled mushrooms the ingredient of the year in 2022 and 2023. They have been consistently celebrated as an alternative to meat since the 1980s.