3 easy plant-based recipes you will make again and again

The term ‘plant-based’ is one that has been slowly trending over the past handful of years. If you are unfamiliar with it, this style of eating is one that fully celebrates vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and plant-based proteins like beans and lentils. While it is similar to vegetarianism and veganism in many ways, it is less of a strict diet and more of an approach to eating.

Courtesy of Fairview, here are some easy plant-based recipes you will make again and again if you follow the diet or are looking to try it out.

No-bake cheesecake

Servings: 3

Ingredients 1 tsp agar agar 1 cup plant-based milk

250g Fairview plant-based cream cheese 5 tbsp coconut yoghurt 1 tsp lemon or lime juice

65g maple syrup 1 tsp vanilla extract 120g vegan granola

Topping 250g fruit dessert topping Fresh fruit (optional)

Method Dissolve agar agar in cold plant-based milk. Bring the milk to a boil and then transfer it to a food processor. Add the plant-based cream cheese, coconut yoghurt, lemon juice, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to the food processor.

Blend the ingredients on low speed until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy. Place the vegan granola in the bottom of three small dessert glass bowls. Pour the cheesecake mixture on top of the granola, filling each bowl.

Refrigerate the bowls for the cheesecake to set, allowing it to firm up for a minimum of 4.5 hours. Once the cheesecake is set, layer each dessert with the fruit dessert topping. Garnish with fresh fruit, if desired.

Serve and enjoy!

Note: Feel free to experiment with different fruit variations for the topping, based on your preference.

Ploughman's sandwich

Serves: 2

Serves: 2 Ingredients 1 medium baguette

Fairview plant-based cream cheese Fairview plant-based cheddar 50g baby marrows

1 green apple 1 cup of baby Leaves Fairview deli chutney (optional)

Method Slice the baguette in half lengthways and spread the bottom half with cream cheese Slice the baby marrows into long thin slices and grill for 1 minute on both sides on medium heat

Place the grilled baby marrow slices on the sandwich Top the sandwich with four thick slices of cheddar and thinly sliced apple Finish with baby leaves and chutney

Slightly press down with the top half, slice, and serve.

Affogato

Servings: 1

Ingredients 1 shot of medium roast coffee 175ml chocolate coffee swirl Fairview plant-based ice cream

20g dark chocolate to garnish Method Brew coffee to strength of choice – we recommend espresso for the best results