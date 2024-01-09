Independent Online
Tuesday, January 9, 2024

3 healthy recipes for that New Year’s resolution

Linseed and soy chicken and egg-quiche. Picture: Nickey Bothma

Published 2h ago

Most experts say that if you want a New Year’s resolution to stick, it has to be achievable, measurable, and specific.

And there is no denying that food is at the centre of many objectives, as it gives us the energy we need to be more active, focused on specific tasks, as well as more productive.

So, no matter what you choose to improve this year, the meals you eat can make a difference.

Below are some healthy recipes for that New Year’s resolution to stick, that you can try at home.

Chef Tash's samp middle cut risotto. Picture: Supplied

Chef Tash's samp middle cut risotto

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

Quiche

600g samp

1.5l water

1.5l vegetable stock

2 tbsp virgin oil

1 medium onion, chopped

250g mushrooms, cut in quarters

2 cans (400g) Lucky Star middle cut

1 cup fresh cream

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tbsp thyme

1 tbsp dill or fennel

1 tbsp orange zest or juice (optional)

2 tbsp butter

100g Parmesan cheese or any hard cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Soak the samp in 1 litre of water for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight.

Drain the water and rinse with the remaining 500ml water, rubbing the samp between flat palms while removing the kernel coating.

In a deep, heavy-based pot, pour in the samp; cover with 1-litre vegetable stock, and bring to a boil.

Lower the heat to medium and cook samp till al dente, topping up with stock and stirring occasionally until all the stock has been fully absorbed.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add oil and fry the onion for 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms, garlic, salt, pepper, and orange zest, and cook for a further 3 minutes, then add to the fish together with the cream and simmer for a further 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Add orange juice and stir until well combined (optional).

Top with butter and parmesan cheese, and serve.

Linseed and soy chicken and egg-quiche. Picture: Nickey Bothma

Linseed and soy, chicken and egg quiche

Ingredients

1kg cooked chicken

6 large eggs

2 cups milk

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground mustard

6 slices, cut into cubes of SASKO Low GI linseed white bread

1 cup grated cheese

Method

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and mustard together.

Stir in the bread cubes, cheese, and cooked chicken.

Pour into a greased baking dish.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Bake uncovered at 180°C for 40 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

Roasted beetroot and strawberry salad. Picture: Supplied

Roasted beetroot and strawberry salad

Serves: 5

Ingredients

2 oranges (zest and juice)

30ml olive oil

Salt and pepper for seasoning

150g beetroot

300g arugula

250g strawberries

100g Boursin cheese

40g savoury trail mix

Method

For the dressing, in a screw-top jar combine, orange juice, oil, kosher salt, and pepper; shake well to combine.

To roast beets, preheat the oven to 180ºC. Wash and trim beets.

Cut the beetroot into wedges, drizzle olive oil, and season with salt and pepper, with some orange zest. Roast beetroot for 20 minutes or until soft. Once ready, chill your beetroot.

Line a large serving platter with the arugula.

Top arugula with beet-dressing mixture; toss well. Top with the strawberries and then with Boursin cheese. Sprinkle with savoury trail mix. Serve immediately.

