Friday, March 8, 2024

3 quick and easy recipes for a delicious iftar

Spicy ramen. Picture: Supplied

Spicy ramen. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

The holy month of Ramadaan is here. Iftar is the time of communal gathering and breaking the fast together. As the sun sets, families and friends come together and enjoy a delicious meal.

Most of those fasting have their go-to recipes that have worked for them for years. For those who aren’t sure what to make, consider these recipes that will help sustain you for the duration of the holy month:

Mouth-watering date and coffee muffins. Picture: Supplied

Mouth-watering date and coffee muffins

Makes: 8

Ingredients

250g dates, pitted and chopped

250ml milk

20ml instant espresso coffee powder

500ml flour

125ml brown sugar

5ml ground cinnamon

15ml baking powder

100g pecan nuts, chopped

2 eggs

60ml sunflower or canola oil

160ml Greek yoghurt

For the icing

10ml coffee powder dissolved in 15 to 20ml hot water

250ml icing sugar

Method

Combine the dates, milk and espresso powder in a pot and heat gently.

Simmer over low heat until the dates have softened.

Remove and cool.

In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and pecan nuts.

In a jug, combine the eggs, oil and yoghurt and mix well.

Add the cooled date mixture and egg mixture to the dry ingredients. Mix gently until all the dry ingredients have been moistened.

Spoon the mixture into 8 extra-large muffin cups that have been greased.

Bake at 180°C for 30 to35 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the muffin comes out clean.

Remove and cool.

Drizzle with a little icing and decorate with extra chopped dates or chocolate-covered coffee beans.

For the icing

Add enough dissolved coffee to the icing sugar to make a thick icing.

Creamy chicken and mushroom stuffed in pita bread. Picture: Supplied

Creamy chicken and mushroom stuffed in pita bread

Serves: 4–6

Ingredients

30ml oil

1 onion, chopped

10ml chopped garlic

50g butter

250g button mushrooms, sliced

45ml flour

250ml milk

10ml mild prepared mustard

Salt and pepper

500ml cooked and chopped chicken

250ml grated cheddar cheese

60ml chopped parsley

Method

Heat the oil in a pot and fry the onion and garlic over medium heat until soft.

Add the butter and mushrooms and fry until cooked. Stir in the flour and cook for a few minutes. Gradually stir in the milk and stir until the mixture boils and thickens.

Remove from the heat and stir in the mustard, seasoning, chicken and cheese.

Finally, stir in the parsley. Use it to fill the pita bread.

Spicy ramen. Picture: Supplied

Spicy ramen

Ingredients

Serves: 3

3 egg noodle nests (57g each)

3-4 cups chicken broth

1 Dutoit Agri shallot

1 tsp crushed ginger

1 tsp cumin powder

2 sprigs thyme

½ tbs Tom Yum paste

1-3 eggs (depending on servings)

1 cup boiling water

1 tbs olive oil

1 tbs butter

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 cup mushrooms

Method

Boil your kettle. Measure the four cups of broth and set aside.

In a medium-sized pot, add the shallots to the melted olive oil and butter and allow them to become fragrant.

Once the shallots have become translucent, add the ginger, cumin powder and thyme and let simmer for 3 minutes.

Add the diced mushrooms. Once they turn golden, add the broth and bring to a simmer.

Add the tom yum paste.

Boil the eggs for 8 to 10 minutes, remove the shell and set aside.

Once the broth is a beautiful red colour, add the egg noodles.

They should take about 6 to 8 minutes to soften, then allow to simmer for another 3 minutes.

Dish the ramen into bowls, top with spring onion and the egg, and enjoy!

Recipe by chef and author Zorah Booley.

