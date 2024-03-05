5 tips for staying healthy during Ramadaan

Ramadaan is one of the most important months on the Muslim calendar. Ramadaan this year is expected to begin on the evening of Sunday, March 10, and conclude on April 8.

During this time, Muslims abstain from food and drink during daylight hours. While Ramadaan is a time for spiritual renewal and growth, it is important to prioritise your health. Here are some tips on how to stay healthy while fasting during Ramadaan. Stay hydrated

Try drinking fluid several times throughout the night, even if you are not feeling too thirsty. Thirst is a signal that your body is already dehydrated. Choose fluids that do not contain caffeine because caffeinated drinks can be dehydrating. Remember, breaking your fast at “iftar” (the evening meal after sunset) with water is not only traditional, but it ensures that you get the best source of hydration into your body before becoming distracted with food. Break your fast slowly and do not overindulge

While it is tempting to overindulge at “iftar” after a day of food deprivation, remember that you should slow down. Start with a few dates and water and then wait before starting your main meal. Dates are a great source of energy for the body, helping it to secrete digestive enzymes in preparation for the upcoming meal. Afterwards, try starting with some warm soup. Avoid heavy oils and fats in your meals. Make sure you consume plenty of vegetables, a good portion of protein and enough carbohydrates, with a little fat.

Remember you should eat slowly and give your body time to digest the food. During Ramadaan, it is important to make every calorie count. Picture: Pexels/Rachel Claire ​Eat nutrient-dense foods​ During Ramadaan, it is important to make every calorie count. Instead of eating calorie-dense foods, like fried items and sweets, opt for nutrient-dense foods like fruit, vegetables and whole grains.

These will help keep your energy levels stable throughout the day and keep you feeling full and satisfied. Focus on eating a balanced meal that includes complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats during “suhoor” and “iftar”. Be mindful while enjoying dessert Usually, a typical celebration of Ramadaan will involve having a treat of special desserts after “iftar”. However, it is very important to be aware of the portion of the desserts you are having to avoid eating a lot of sugary foods.