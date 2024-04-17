One-pot cooking is a great way to ensure you get a tasty, nutritious meal without spending too much time in the kitchen. Perfect if you live alone and perhaps lack motivation to cook for one, or if you struggle physically with cooking. One-pot meals are a great way to create complete, delicious meals with minimal preparation and ingredients.

One-pot meals deliver deep flavours that are difficult to achieve with other methods. Since everything is cooked together the flavours build on each other and blend to balance the flavour notes. Just because the flavours are blended into a single dish does not mean that it is simple. This is also a great way to incorporate ingredients that you do not typically care for. A great one-pot recipe maintains flavour notes from different major ingredients lending to every mouthful and creating a journey of different taste bud experiences.

With the right recipe and the right one-pot meal tips, you can cook delicious dishes that taste like they require hours of work but are actually pretty easy. Use these tips to expand your one-pot repertoire, and save time and energy while keeping your belly full. One-pot meals deliver deep flavours that are difficult to achieve with other methods. Picture: Pexels/Igor Murakhin Find out which recipes you can turn into one-pot wonders

The first secret to mastering one-pot meals is knowing which dishes are naturally inclined to the one-pot treatment. Good examples include soups, pasta, and casseroles. Instead of making soup an appetiser, you can load it up with filling ingredients so that it is substantial enough to be a meal on its own. For pastas, look for recipes in which you can easily cook the noodles in their own sauce, and then simply garnish them to round it off.

Casseroles may be the easiest, it is just a matter of putting the ingredients together and baking them. Choose the right pot One of the most important one-pot meal tips is to pick the right cooking pot, pan, or sheet pan for the dish.

The last thing you want to do is choose a utensil that is too small for all of your ingredients. As you prepare your ingredients you can measure the total ingredients and going a little bigger is always a safe choice. Also, while choosing recipes make sure you own or are prepared to buy the right cooking dish for the recipe. If you are cooking a recipe that requires a wok you can get away with a pan but it will not be the same. One-pot meals deliver deep flavours that are difficult to achieve with other methods. Picture: Pexels/Zak Chapman Assemble things before you start