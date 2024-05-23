3 unique ways to pay homage to the continent's vast culture this Africa Day

Africa Day, celebrated on Saturday, 25 May, shines a light on the unity and progress of African nations since the signing of the Charter of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, which later became the African Union (AU). Following the 36th Ordinary Session held in February 2023, the AU has declared 2024 the "Year of Education," urging governments to speed up efforts towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4).

While some may use this day to reflect on serious topics like economics and politics, others may take the time to celebrate their African identity. Here are some fun ways to make the most of Africa Day. Enjoy African cuisine from different cultures Food is a powerful connector, symbolizing memory, history, and heritage. The World Food Travel Association notes that 34% of travellers choose destinations based on cultural cuisines.

Africa offers a wealth of culinary treasures, from jollof rice to a bunny chow and Egusi soup. Africa Day is the perfect opportunity to try dishes from different African cultures. Visit local African restaurants you've never tried before. Places like Mama Africa in Cape Town offer a variety of African dishes in one sitting, and so too does Little Addis Café in Johannesburg and Max’s Lifestyle Village in Durban, which specialise in Ethiopian and traditional “kasi” flavours, respectively.

Embrace the spirit of Africa Day by exploring new tastes and celebrating the continent's rich culinary heritage. Celebrate with an African-centred product or recipe When you think of spirits like vodka and gin, Africa might not be the first place that comes to mind. Spearhead Spirits co-founders, Chris Frederick and Damola Timeyin, aimed to change that.

They embarked on a mission to infuse bars worldwide with a taste of Africa. Spearhead Spirits co-founders, Chris Frederick and Damola Timeyin. Picture: Supplied Frederick and Timeyin scoured the African continent for the finest botanicals to create Vusa Vodka and Bayab Gin, premium spirits that highlight Africa's rich flavours. The result? A collection of award-winning, black-owned spirits distilled in the scenic hills of KwaZulu-Natal.

Bayab Gin keeps things straightforward and versatile with a carefully crafted mix of botanicals. The standout ingredient is the Baobab fruit, known as the “tree of life,” which offers a sweet and tangy citrus flavour. This iconic African fruit is found in 32 countries across the continent. Along with Baobab, Bayab Gin is further enhanced by juniper berries, coriander, rosemary, cinnamon, coarse salt, lemon peel and orange peel among other botanicals.

Distilled in KwaZulu-Natal, each bottle of Bayab Gin captures the essence of Africa with botanicals sourced from six African countries: Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Botswana, and South Africa. With its balanced flavours and citrus-forward profile, Bayab Gin is the perfect drink for your Africa Day celebrations. Bayab Marula Negroni

Ingredients 30ml Bayab Orange & Marula 30ml Campari liquor

30ml Martini Rosso Sweet Vermouth Cinnamon bark to garnish Method

Add the Bayab gin, Campari and sweet vermouth to a mixing glass filled with ice, and stir everything until the drink is well-chilled. Strain the mixture into a rock glass over a large ice cube. Garnish your negroni with cinnamon bark and enjoy! Pay a visit to an art, history or cultural museum When it comes to art and history, South Africans have plenty of amazing museums to choose from. For those in Cape Town, the Iziko South African Museum is a must-visit.

Founded back in 1825, it's the country's first museum and is nestled in the beautiful Company's Garden. This museum offers a fascinating collection of African zoology, palaeontology, and archaeology exhibits. In Johannesburg, you'll find Museum Africa, located in the lively Newtown Cultural Precinct. This building, originally constructed in 1913, was the city's first purpose-built fruit and vegetable market. At the time, it showcased the latest in industrial architecture. But in 1990, the market was transformed into Museum Africa and opened to the public in 1994, just as South Africa held its historic non-racial, democratic elections.