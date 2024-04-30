Exploring delicious paneer substitutes for your Indian dishes

Is there a simpler, healthier and more versatile cheese to cook with than the humble paneer? Believed to have originated in India, it is one of the oldest dairy products in the world and remains a popular staple in Indian cuisine today. What is paneer?

Paneer is a fresh cheese prevalent in Indian culture. It is made from curdled milk combined with an acid, such as vegetable acid or acid sourced from fruits. The consensus is that Persian and Afghani rulers introduced paneer to the world. Since then, it has become the main ingredient in countless Indian dishes, as well as one of the most popular and common Indian street food favourites. If you cannot find paneer in store, substitute it for another cheese. Cottage cheese and tofu are close matches, providing that creamy texture and mild flavour.

Keep in mind, though, that the taste may vary slightly. And did we mention you can whip up your own perfect paneer in just minutes? There are vast recipes online. Some substitutes you can try: Cottage cheese is made from low-fat milk and vinegar. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Strained cottage cheese

Halloumi

Halloumi cheese is a revelation in itself. It is semi-hard, boasting a high melting point, making it ideal for grilling or frying. It maintains its shape even when cooked at high temperatures. Its flavour is mildly salty and it has a distinctive layered texture, somewhat similar to Mozzarella. When substituting halloumi for paneer, use the same amount as the recipe suggests. It's best for dishes like paneer tikka or paneer grill where the cheese is cooked directly on heat.

Firm tofu Although paneer contains dairy, meaning it is unsuitable for anyone who does not consume milk products, paneer can easily be swopped for cubed firm tofu. To create a cheesy effect, drain the tofu well and press it between two paper towels until it is dry on the outside. Then, cube the tofu into a small bowl and add a generous pinch of fine salt.

Although paneer contains dairy, meaning it is unsuitable for anyone who does not consume milk products, paneer can easily be swopped for cubed firm tofu. Picture: Pexels/Alesiakozik Firm tofu Although paneer contains dairy, meaning it is unsuitable for anyone who does not consume milk products, paneer can easily be swopped for cubed firm tofu. To create a cheesy effect, drain the tofu well and press it between two paper towels until it is dry on the outside. Then, cube the tofu into a small bowl and add a generous pinch of fine salt.