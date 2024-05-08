Food combinations that offer incredible health benefits

We all have those foods that we love eating together. But it turns out there may be a reason to combine certain foods in one sitting beyond simply the taste. Food synergy is an exciting concept that involves pairing certain foods together to boost their nutritional value. Imagine if the healthy foods you love could work harder for you, just by teaming them up with another food item on your plate.

Scientific research suggests that the nutrients in certain food pairs can interact in ways that increase their health benefits. Some foods, when eaten together, can boost nutrient absorption, enhance antioxidant activity or deliver complementary nutrients, creating a powerhouse of health benefits. Here are some food meals that are sure to make you feel better and live healthier. Green tea and lemon. Picture: Pexels Green tea and lemon

Green tea is filled with powerful antioxidants known as catechins. Adding lemon juice to your cup can enhance the absorption of these antioxidants. How about a refreshing iced green tea with a squeeze of lemon? Steak, garlic and onions Like you needed a reason to eat this stuff. Research suggests that garlic or onions may help your body absorb zinc and iron from grains; the benefit may extend to meat, which is loaded with these minerals.

Zinc may bolster immunity and iron is crucial for muscle performance. To cook them, add the garlic and onions to a cold pan with some oil; then turn on the heat. That way the garlic is less likely to burn. Curd and rice ​ Eating rice and curd is a common food combination in many cultures. This simple combination is a perfect health-enriching combination, which includes protein and probiotics, which may help in improving digestion and boosting gut health.

Apart from that, consuming this combination can also help in improving bone health and induce better sleep. Avocados and eggs One of the trendiest foods of all time, avocado has been hailed for being worthy of all attention. Magnesium, potassium,and all the other nutrients found in avocado make it a perfect addition to toast or even a salad, and the protein-rich eggs need no introduction. The benefits of both of these together are many. Make a healthy toast by layering it with creamy avocado and a boiled egg.

Ghee and roti ​ Applying ghee over roti is an age-old practice in most Indian households and this is because of the potent health benefits of combining the two. Packed with the goodness of milk fats and proteins combined with dietary fibre in roti, the combination of ghee and roti provides satiety and helps in easy digestion as ghee has natural laxative properties, which when combined with the dietary fibre of roti can work wonders. Pair oats with a scoop of peanut butter. Picture: Pexels Roman Odintsov Oatmeal and peanut butter