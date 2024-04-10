4 easy-to-follow tips that help with unhealthy food cravings

Can you resist mouth-watering delicacies such as pies, fries, burgers, samoosas, pizza and doughnuts? Well, most of us cannot. They are not only tempting but addictive as well. Hunger pangs can strike at any time and it is easy to give in to cravings for junk food during those moments.

However, excessive consumption of these foods might lead to issues such as digestive disorders, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. If you know of these facts and still struggle to avoid junk foods, read on to find out how to stick to healthier alternatives instead. It is never too late to develop healthy eating habits, but do not feel like you have to go all out to start. Picture: Pexels Boltneva Start with simple swops

It is never too late to develop healthy eating habits, but do not feel like you have to go all out to start. The unhealthy habits we create to survive or subconsciously create do not appear overnight, so cut yourself some slack and remember this is not a race. Trying to do it all at once can be overwhelming, and most of us have become used to the flavour and addictive qualities of junk food. These foods can be as addictive as drugs and alcohol, and they are purposely made that way. Take things one swop at a time.

Consume snacks that are nutritious and low in calories Do you get hungry between meals? Try snacking on a piece of fresh fruit or veggie sticks with hummus. Identify foods that you enjoy but are lower-calorie foods that are also low in fat, salt, or sugar. Pick foods you enjoy eating so you do not end up craving junk food. Our stomach and brain need to be satisfied with food consumed at meals and in between.

Mindful eating can help you break habits while still enjoying junk food occasionally. Picture: Pexels Robin Stickel Eat junk food mindfully Mindful eating can help you break habits while still enjoying junk food occasionally. This involves focusing solely on the taste and texture of the food you eat and any sensations you feel at that moment. Occasionally consuming junk food is part of life. The key is to eat it free from distractions (for example, not in front of the television or at your desk at work) and enjoy it so that you feel satisfied without overeating it.

Eating mindfully can help you tune into your internal hunger signals and prevent them from being overridden. Plan your meals Plotting out your meals for the upcoming week can help you manage your cravings. For example, if you have a planned healthy meal for the day, it will help eliminate the possibility of buying food from a fast food joint or going to a convenience store to buy some unhealthy snacks.