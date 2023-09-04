Add this easy mince and mushroom pie recipe to your meal plan

Pie is always a good idea when you are too lazy to cook, especially during the weekend. From classics like apple pie to a new favourites like lemon meringue, pie is one of the easiest foods to make. Did we mention that they are filling too? If you are need inspiration, today we bring you an easy mince and mushroom pie recipe you can try at home.

Mince and mushroom pies. Picture: The South African Mushroom Farmers' Association. Mince and mushroom pies Serves: 8 pies Ingredients

Crust 4 x 250g sheets of puff pastry Filling

500g beef mince 500g mixed button mushrooms, quartered 1 onion, diced

2 stalks celery, sliced 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 tbs rosemary sprigs, roughly chopped

1 tsp mixed dried herbs 70g tomato paste 2 tbs Worcestershire sauce

375ml beef stock 1 large egg, beaten, for egg wash 1 tsp dried herbs

Method For the crust Lightly flour a clean work surface.

Roll out 2 sheets of the puff pastry thinly. Cut out 12 discs – large enough to be pressed into the bases of the muffin tin with a little excess to attach the lids. Keep the the other two sheets slightly thicker. Cut out 12 smaller discs that will become the pie lids.

Line each cup of the muffin tin with the larger puff pastry discs. Place the 12 lids on a lined baking tray and place all the pastry in the fridge. For the filling

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large frying pan. Fry the mince until golden brown, and set aside. In the same pan, add a drizzle of olive oil and sauté the mushrooms until golden brown and they have released all their liquid. Season lightly and set aside with the mince.

Add a fresh drizzle of olive oil to the pan, and sauté the onion and celery until soft. Add the garlic, rosemary and dried herbs. Cook for a minute. Add the tomato paste and cook until it turns dark brick-red.

Pour in the Worcestershire sauce and beef stock. Add the mince and mushrooms back in the pan. Bring everything to a simmer and cook until all the flavours have melded.

Taste to adjust seasoning. Remove from the heat and allow the filling to cool. To assemble the pies:

Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Fill the base of the pies with the mushroom mixture. Rub the edges with a little water to help the lids stick.

Cover with the pastry lids. Pinch the edges of the pastry together to seal. Pinch them at even intervals to create a cute pattern around each pie.

Cut out a little steam hole in the top of each pie. Brush them with egg wash and sprinkle with dried herbs. Bake for 25 until 30 minutes, until golden brown and the pastry is cooked through.