5 African oils to include in your beauty routine

As we embrace the warmer months, it’s time to switch your beauty routine and equip yourself with all the products you need to maintain a healthy beauty regime. When it comes to skin and hair care, natural products work better as they are eco-friendly and gentle on the skin.

As we celebrate Heritage Month, we look at African oils that are beneficial for the skin and hair. We all know that the African climate can sometimes be unforgiving. Fortunately, our continent boasts natural remedies that are good for the skin and the hair. Below are the top five African botanicals oils you should have.

Mongongo Also known as Manketti seed oil, mongongo is great for dry skin. It helps repair and strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier, preventing moisture loss. It also provides deep conditioning and nourishment to hair, combating dryness and brittleness, while at the same time taming frizzy, stray hairs, promoting smoother and manageable hair.

Add a few drops of mongongo seed oil to your leave-in conditioner for extra shine and smoothness. Baobab seed oil Baobab seed oil is a household staple due to its multiple uses for skin care, particularly calming and soothing irritated skin. It helps fade scars, stretch marks and blemishes to promote a smoother complexion.

It also enhances hair growth and thickness and protect your hair from harmful environmental damage, such as UV rays and pollution. Mix baobab seed oil with rosemary essential oil for a stimulating scalp treatment to help promote hair growth. Kalahari melon seed oil

Kalahari melon seed oil provides adequate hydration for your skin, leaving it soft and supple without feeling greasy. It contains powerful antioxidants that protect your skin from environmental stressors and premature ageing. This oil helps detangle knotted hair and works effectively to protect your hair from heat-styling tools. Add Kalahari melon seed oil to your shampoo and conditioner to enhance their moisturising effects for dry or damaged hair.

Ximenia seed oil Ximenia seed oil offers intense moisture, relieving dry, flaky and itchy skin. It also improves your skin’s elasticity and firmness while reducing the signs of ageing. This oil is suitable for all hair types, including colour-treated and chemically processed hair, adding shine and lustre.

Mix ximenia seed oil into your hair mask for deep hydration and nourishment. Marula seed oil Marula seed oil helps even skin tone, promoting a more radiant and even complexion. It is a luxurious hair treatment that deeply moisturises and conditions each hair follicle, leaving you with smoother, shinier and more manageable hair.