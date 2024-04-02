5 easy ways to use Easter leftovers

The most satisfying part of any Easter feast is the abundant leftovers that follow. Cooking at home supports healthy eating habits, and there is nothing better than cooking once and eating twice.

Need some ideas on how to spin your leftovers to make them work for breakfast, lunch or dinner? We have rounded up some of the most delicious ways to give your leftover Easter feast new life. Roast meat is delicious enjoyed cold with chutney, roast potatoes and salad. It also makes for some next-level sandwiches or wraps for lunch the next day. Picture: Pexels/Tim Douglas Easter Sunday roast Whether you are opting for the traditional roast lamb for your Easter Sunday lunch or going for the equally popular roast chicken or beef, the chances are there will be enough left for second helpings.

If there is more than you can get through in one lunchtime, fear not – there is plenty you can do with what is left. As long as it is correctly stored in the fridge, it is good for a couple of days of easy meals. Roast meat is delicious enjoyed cold with chutney, roast potatoes and salad. It also makes for some next-level sandwiches or wraps for lunch the next day. Ham

Tucked into breakfast sandwiches or threaded onto skewers, leftover ham is a versatile ingredient to have in the fridge or the freezer. Leftover cooked ham, sliced or whole, should be tightly wrapped to prevent it from drying out. Store leftover cooked ham in the fridge and use it within three days. To reheat sliced ham, place it in an oven-proof casserole dish with a half cup of water or broth.

Cover with a lid or with foil and heat in an oven at 160ºC for 25 minutes or until hot. Serve immediately. You can eat hard-boiled eggs plain, make devilled eggs or whip up a delicious egg salad. Hard-boiled eggs Before eating your hard-boiled eggs, make sure they have not been sitting out of the refrigerator for longer than two hours, have not been in contact with pesticides or animal waste in an outdoor hunt and are not more than a week old.

Once you have considered the safety points, you can eat them plain, make devilled eggs or whip up a delicious egg salad. Hot cross buns Fresh hot cross buns are a favourite Easter treat in many households but the beloved buns make delicious leftovers, too.

Freeze leftover hot cross buns that are fresh in an airtight container or resealable freezer bag for up to six months. Use older hot cross buns in any sweet breakfast dish that would normally call for stale bread; recipes for French toast and bread pudding work particularly well. Halved and toasted leftover hot cross pair well with fruit jam or low-fat cream cheese.

Try melting your chocolate to make a sauce for ice cream or combine it with warm milk for hot chocolate. Picture: Pexels/Gustavo Peres Chocolate Chocolate has a long shelf life, so save any excess you have for a rainy day. Chocolate lasts for weeks and even longer if you keep it in the freezer. Easter chocolate can be used as an alternative to cooking chocolate in all sorts of baking. If it is a large egg or bunny, roughly break it up and use it as you would chocolate chips or melts.