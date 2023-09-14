5 foods that help maintain a healthy liver

When you think of ways to keep your liver healthy, your mind probably jumps to drinking less alcohol. And while it is true that alcohol is linked to liver problems, what you eat impacts the health of the vital organ, too. A healthy lifestyle without overindulgences is the key to a healthy liver, but certain foods can help cleanse your liver:

Add lots of veggies to your diet if you want to keep your liver healthy. Picture: Pexels/Alisha Mishra Broccoli Add lots of veggies to your diet if you want to keep your liver healthy. Broccoli can be part of the strategy. Some studies suggest that crunchy food can help protect you from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. If steamed broccoli sounds a little too blah, shred it into a slaw and toss it with sliced almonds, dried cranberries and a tangy vinaigrette. It is also delicious roasted with garlic and a splash of balsamic vinegar.

Eggs provide some of the highest quality protein, containing all eight essential amino acids, cholesterol and the essential nutrient, choline. Picture: Pexels/Jane Doan Eggs Eggs provide some of the highest quality protein, containing all eight essential amino acids, cholesterol and the essential nutrient, choline. Research shows choline deficiency can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, as it fuels some of the liver’s filtration processes, as well as metabolism.

Omega-3 fatty acids in most fatty fish, like salmon, sardines tuna and trout, can help lower liver fat levels and lessen inflammation. Picture: Pexels/ Malidate Van Fatty fish Do you like seafood more? Do you know that most seafood helps detox and cleanse your liver? Omega-3 fatty acids in most fatty fish, like salmon, sardines, tuna and trout, can help lower liver fat levels and lessen inflammation. According to research, the fish helps to keep the levels of liver enzymes stable and prevent the accumulation of extra fat.

Never miss the chance to consume these important fish, which help to reduce the fatty acids that are important to cleanse and detox your liver easily. High in fats and nutrients, nuts are good for the gut. Picture: Pexels/Ba Tik Nuts High in fats and nutrients, nuts are good for the gut. It was found that eating nuts improved levels of liver enzymes.