5 foods that may help boost your fertility

When you are trying to conceive it is particularly important to eat the right foods and maintain a healthy diet. Although eating certain foods will not reverse infertility issues entirely, they can ensure that your body is in the best possible condition for a successful pregnancy.

To help you prepare your body, here are five fertility-boosting foods to add to your diet. Flaxseeds are fibre-rich and a good source of omega-3, meaning they are wonderfully anti-inflammatory and energy-sustaining. Picture: Pexels Flaxseeds Research has shown that one of the most important hormones when trying to conceive is oestrogen. So finding fertility foods which boost this hormone is a great place to start.

Flaxseeds are fibre-rich and a good source of omega-3, meaning they are wonderfully anti-inflammatory and energy-sustaining. An easy way to add flaxseed to your diet is to stir some into your breakfast cereal or a smoothie. Or alternatively, add some to an avocado and pasta salad for lunch. While it might not be your first choice, the liver is one of the most nutrient-rich foods on earth. Picture: Pexels/Ruslan Khmelevsky Liver

While it might not be your first choice, the liver is one of the most nutrient-rich foods on earth. Beef liver is incredibly high in fertility-friendly nutrients such as fatty acids and folates. It contains a lot of fat-soluble vitamins, including hard-to-get vitamin A, along with other much-needed nutrients. If liver and onions are not for you, try using them for meatloaf or shepherd’s pie to mask the iron flavour. Fish such as salmon, sardines, and pilchards are all rich sources of omega 3, essential fatty acids, which are vital for male and female fertility. Picture: Pexels/Valeria Boltneva Oily fish

Fish such as salmon, sardines, and pilchards are all rich sources of omega 3, essential fatty acids, which are vital for male and female fertility. If you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, there are plenty of supplement options available. To ensure the correct supplemental ratios and dosages, it is important to consult with a fully qualified and registered nutritional therapist before making changes to your diet. These brightly-coloured juicy bites prove good things come in small packages. Picture: Pexels Berries

These brightly-coloured juicy bites prove good things come in small packages. Berries are loaded with fibre (which is great for helping you feel full) and can satisfy a sweet tooth without the added sugar of a sweeter treat like chocolate. Even more importantly, research shows that berries are packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, which can help fight free radicals, leading to healthier sperm and eggs. You can add them to salads for a fresh new flavour, toss them in your yoghurt or oatmeal for a nutrient-rich breakfast; add some nuts for the perfect balance, or try frozen berries for a sweet after-dinner treat.

Dairy products are essential for the calcium and protein they provide. Picture: Pexels Dairy Dairy products are essential for the calcium and protein they provide. Studies have found that one or two servings of whole (full-fat) milk products (like ice cream!) can protect against certain types of ovulatory infertility. It is recommended that you swap one low-fat dairy item a day with a full-fat dairy option.

Remember that a regular healthy diet not only improves fertility but also ensures the development and growth of a healthy baby. So, if you and your partner are planning to start a family, it may be time to take a closer look at your diet and alter it to include foods that boost the production of fertility hormones and improve your general health. Combine the optimum diet with advice from a fertility specialist to improve your chances of getting pregnant.