5 most common breakfast mistakes and how to fix them

While many of us are aware of the importance of starting the day with a nutritionally balanced breakfast, in reality, we do not always get it right. Here are some of the most common breakfast mistakes that can have a big impact on your calorie intake and energy for the rest of the day.

Your first meal of the day should not knock you out. Picture: Pexels/On Shot You indulge in brunch cocktails Your first meal of the day should not knock you out. Go easy on the alcohol in the morning as it can pack on the liquid calories. Speedy eating

Sit and eat. We have always heard that but we tend to ignore it. Always in a rush, we tend to eat fast and take large bites of our food. This as per some studies increases the odds of obesity as it may lead to overeating. Also, when you sit and eat your food, chewing it properly improves digestion and absorption of nutrients. Slow down and savour each bite of your breakfast. You do not have to eat just eggs in order to fill your protein intake for the day or meal. Picture: Pexels/Julian Jagtenberg Eating just eggs for protein

Eggs are packed with protein, but you do not have to eat just eggs in order to fill your protein intake for the day or meal. There are many foods brimming with protein and good carbs that you can incorporate into your breakfast like nuts, nut butter and seeds. This will not only help you add more proteins to your diet but will also add variations to your breakfast. You can also break the rule of morning food and add different food to your breakfast meal; for example, a piece of grilled chicken breast with avocados or grilled veggies like broccoli and beans can be a perfect breakfast dish.

You skip breakfast You might not be meeting your daily vitamin and mineral requirements if you skip a nutrient-packed breakfast. Studies show that people who eat breakfast have healthier overall diets and better blood sugar control. So, if you are not hungry in the morning, try cutting out night eating.