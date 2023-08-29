5 popular side dishes to keep in your back pocket

Side dishes are my absolute favourite thing to add to my meals. They make all of the yummy flavours from the dish pop and bring everything together. Sometimes I end up enjoying a bunch of different sides better than the main course. What are side dishes?

Side dishes are any prepared dish that is served alongside the main dish. Vegetable side dishes – including salads and casserole recipes – are often paired with cooked meats to help round out the nutritional value and flavour of a meal. Pasta, grains, and bread can also be considered side dishes. Some side dish recipes call for an air fryer, slow cooker, or other specialised devices, but most side dishes can be prepared using a stove top, oven, or microwave. Here are some of the popular side dishes to keep in your back pocket.

Yummy potato salad. Picture: Supplied Creamy potato salad Mildly sweet and tangy with the right balance of salty flavour, this salad is perfectly creamy with the mayo dressing. A potato salad can be served as a side or as the base of a meal, and you can put almost anything you want or have in it. This makes it the go-to option for most people because it is so accommodating and easy to make. You can also make it in different ways, such as the classic potato salad with eggs and mayonnaise, and without mayonnaise, instead using mustard dressing, a simple Greek dressing, or just olive oil and seasoning.

Sautéed apples Sautéed apples can be served any time of day, but they are especially great for a brunch party or breakfast potluck. So good and so easy you’ll be tempted to make this every day. You have just got to love it when a few ingredients that you have on hand come together to create something so delicious. You can also make this side a dessert when topped with vanilla ice cream. The possibilities are endless.

Butternut squash has a deliciously nutty, sweet flavour that will rival sweet potatoes, and is nearly as versatile. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio Butternut squash Butternut squash has a deliciously nutty, sweet flavour that will rival sweet potatoes, and is nearly as versatile. One of the easiest ways to prepare butternut squash is to simply peel it, dice it, toss it with spices, and roast it in the oven. Cheesy creamed spinach

Cheesy creamed spinach is a comforting yet fresh side dish – the best of both worlds. It is elegant enough to be served as part of a holiday feast but simple enough to enjoy as part of your normal weeknight routine. Cheesy creamed spinach is also a quick and easy side dish that is equal parts sophisticated and simple. Mango chutney. Picture: Steve Lawrence Mango chutney