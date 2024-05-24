5 salt alternatives to make food taste great

Salt is an important part of a healthy diet but too much of it can spell trouble for our blood pressure and heart health. Despite what some people think, curbing your salt intake is not as simple as cutting out the salt shaker at mealtimes. Salt is in practically all processed foods, sneaking into our diet through foods that do not even taste salty.

For this reason, many of us are consuming way more salt than we need to. Below are five flavourful alternatives to salt to make food still taste great.

Garlic is one of the most versatile ingredients that you can keep in stock in your kitchen. Garlic goes well with chicken, fish, meats, pasta and vegetables. Using raw garlic adds pungency and zest while roasting it provides a sweet and nutty flavour. If you want the flavour of garlic but do not want to spend the time peeling, chopping, or roasting it, opt for garlic powder instead. Remember, garlic powder does not contain sodium but garlic salt does. Lemon and lime

The acidic flavours of lemon or limes can revive a dish. You can use these zesty citrus flavours while you are cooking or once your meal is cooked. You can squeeze them over fish, chicken or vegetables. Balsamic vinegar is a great addition to salads and can also be used as a marinade or glaze with meats and vegetables. Picture: Pexels/Thewyqid Balsamic vinegar

Balsamic vinegar is produced through a slow process that starts with juice from grapes. It has a complex flavour that offers a combination of acidity and sweetness, which allows it to be used in a variety of ways. Balsamic vinegar is a great addition to salads and can also be used as a marinade or glaze with meats and vegetables. It even goes well on some desserts. Hot sauce

Many hot sauces contain sodium so you do not have to add salt. Health experts reveal that spicy-food lovers can eat about a half teaspoon less salt per day compared to people who do not like spicy foods, and they have lower blood pressure. Herbs can help boost the flavours of your dish, so you can skip the salt. Picture: Pexels/Alesiakozik Herbs Herbs can help boost the flavours of your dish, so you can skip the salt. You can toss in fresh herbs like parsley or basil into a salad along with the greens. By this, you can use less salty salad dressings.