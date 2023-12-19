5 tips for mindful drinking this holiday season

The holiday season often ushers in festive gatherings accompanied by the clinking of glasses. While alcohol is synonymous with celebration, it can pose challenges for those aiming to maintain a healthy relationship with drinking. Peer pressure, emotional complexities, and societal expectations can make it tricky. So you need to be aware of some tips that can help you control the ongoing festive madness.

Here are some tips to help you drink alcohol mindfully during the holiday season. Plan ahead Are you going to drink? Are you not going to drink? Maybe just one glass of wine?

For many, “just one” can turn into “one too many” very quickly. However, planning your alcohol consumption ahead of time can bring mindfulness into your drinking experience much more easily. With greater awareness of how much you intend to drink, you might find that you drink more slowly, and space out your drinks throughout that New Year’s Eve or Christmas party. The key here is to ensure you don’t drink so much that you forget about the goal you set for yourself.

Perhaps you can have a trusted friend who will help you stick to your number, or set reminders on your phone of your intention. Hydrate with water or a non-alcoholic drink Alternate alcoholic drinks with water or other non-alcoholic beverages, such as juice, soda, or beer and wine to stay hydrated and to pace yourself. Take a moment to check in with yourself between drinks to see if you really want another one.

Drinking water will not only help keep you hydrated but also help to fill you up and possibly avoid excessive drinking. Focus on people and activities Make meaningful conversations and engaging activities the focal point of events rather than making alcohol the highlight.

By being involved in conversations, games, or assisting the host, you shift the focus away from constant drinking. Consider alternative activities to immerse yourself in, such as taking pictures, introducing people or enjoying the music. Listen to your body Pay attention to how your body responds to alcohol. If you feel light-headed or uncomfortable, it is a sign to slow down or switch to a non-alcoholic alternative. Listening to your body's cues is crucial for responsible and mindful drinking.