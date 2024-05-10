5 ways to get the most nutrients from your food

Eating a nutritious diet is essential to improve your gut health. But it is not just what you eat that matters. To reap the benefits of a healthy diet, your body must be able to absorb nutrients from the foods you eat. Here is how you can get the most nutrients from the foods you eat.

Add healthy fats to vegetables Some nutrients, such as vitamins A, D, E and K, are better absorbed by our body when they are consumed together with fat. Since many vegetables, such as dark greens and those that are red, yellow and orange, contain good amounts of one or more of the vitamins, it is always a good idea to serve them with a bit of healthy fat to maximise vitamin absorption. You can do this by adding a spoonful of cold-pressed virgin olive oil to the veggies before you serve them, or eat them together with foods like avocados, nuts, eggs, full-fat yoghurt, flax seeds, chia seeds or fish that are all a good source of healthy fat.

Pair food strategically to maximise nutrient absorption Many world cuisines put particular foods together. Think of greens with lemon and olive oil in Italian cooking, or the complex spice blends in Caribbean, African or South Asian cooking. Putting the right foods together does not just taste awesome, it also helps you absorb all nutrients in the foods you eat. Choosing high-quality, nutrient-dense sources of protein such as eggs, lentils, chicken, fish and cottage cheese should be an important part of a healthy diet. Picture: Pexels/Sylwester Ficek Do not neglect protein

While vitamins and minerals are key elements to overall health, protein is one of the essential building blocks for the body and is vital for bone-building, brain health, energy, cell processes and ensuring our organs function properly. Choosing high-quality, nutrient-dense sources of protein such as eggs, lentils, chicken, fish and cottage cheese should be an important part of a healthy diet. Do not overcook vegetables Try various ways of cooking vegetables, like sautéing, steaming or baking. Try a vegetable stir fry or broiled asparagus. Use small amounts of water and low heat when cooking. Soups and stews are a good way to retain nutrients that are usually lost in cooking water.