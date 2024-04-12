6 best spots to warm up with a bowl of soup this autumn

The chilly wind and colour change are here! Autumn brings its colourful scene and lovely temperature. One of the best things about autumn is the food. Delicious apple pies, pumpkin soups, seasonal fruits, you name it. Going on a food trip or culinary hotspots is a great idea to spend the autumn of 2024, and if you are a fan of warm, hearty autumn soup, we have compiled some of the best spots to check out this season. Ramen dishes from Three Wise Monkeys. Picture: Three Wise Monkeys Facebook Cape Town

Three Wise Monkeys Three Wise Monkeys was inspired by a trip to New York’s bustling ramen bars, all the way back in 2012. Opening its doors in 2016, the restaurant quickly became a favourite amongst locals and tourists. They like to focus their menu on dishes that are Asian-fusion in style, filled with fresh ingredients that are seasonal and locally sourced. Their menu has something for everyone, including plant-based items that are just as popular as some of their meat-based dishes. Every dish brings a sense of balance and distinct flavour. They are especially proud of their noodles, which have been created from scratch. Located: La Rhone Building, 77 Regent Road, Sea Point

Soup and cheese toast from Butter All Day. Picture: Butter All Day Facebook Butter All Day Everything’s made with butter at this all-day breakfast and bistro bar that opened its doors in the heart of the Mother City in mid-2021. It is a bright hangout where locals, from students to office workers, go to recharge. There are plenty of food and drink options, and they all bring one thing to the table: a taste of comfort food. Whether you stay for one coffee or a day of work, there will always be a happy tune in the background and friendly faces to greet you. It is easy to spot the café tucked between Loop Street’s grey city buildings – its buttery-cream walls and open umbrellas are a ray of sunshine spilling across the sidewalk. It is a busy spot, even on weekends when the city centre usually slows down. If you are on your way home but do not feel quite buttered up enough, you can grab a freshly baked bag of biscuits, brioche, buns, or wraps – made in-store daily.

Crazy Korean is the brainchild of KJ and Natasha Lee. KJ arrived in South Africa in 2005, dragged by his Durban-born wife Natasha and their two sons after they had lived in Korea for several years. They had both been dying to introduce Korean food and culture to South Africans for many years and are so excited to finally be able to do so in 2017. According to the duo, “Crazy Korean aims to introduce Korean food and culture to the Southern African continent in a fun and creative way and to be the number one supplier of Korean food in the region”. The couple opened their first takeaway shop in the heart of Durban North and later opened a second branch in the leafy suburb of Kloof. Located: 7 Swapo Road, Durban North, and at 2 Village Road, Kloof

Panaji Panaji specialises in a range of authentic Indian food. Every meal is designed to tantalise your taste buds with mouth-watering flavours. They strive to let you experience the fiery heat of India or the delicious spices of Indian culture. Their menu includes a range of kormas and vindaloos, as well as delectable Vegetarian options and tantalising pork and beef options. Their cuisine is internationally renowned and further refined to the perfection that they strive for. Located: 68 Adelaide Tambo Drive, Durban North

French onion soup, deep rich classic onion broth with a gruyère and emmental crouton from Marble. Picture: Marble Johannesburg Facebook Johannesburg Marble Marble is a celebration of quintessential South African fare and cooking on the fire. A quality that makes SA food culture different from the rest of the world.

The restaurant offers Joburg diners something different – not just a plate of food, but a theatre of experience. Marble celebrates the quintessential SA tradition of cooking on fire – and not just meat, but all types of ingredients cooked on coals, including fish, poultry, vegetables, and bread. Diners can expect a great night out, with delicious food and top-notch service – and one of the best views of the city. Located: Trumpet on Keyes, Corner Keyes & Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank