With the weather mellowing into autumn, you might have noticed some of your favourite seasonal favourite foods popping up at restaurants and on grocery shelves. As someone who grew fond of food, I always encourage myself to learn which foods are in season and try to choose seasonal foods wherever possible.

The autumn season is no exception, there are so many amazing dishes one can create using seasonal produce. Committing to eat with the seasons, not only reconnects us to the earth but supports a sustainable lifestyle and a healthier you. As you feel more connected to the world around you, one will also feel more connected to oneself, both supporting physical and mental well-being. Different varieties of fruits and vegetables thrive in different conditions and seasons. When in the season they usually contain more nutrients and also taste better, which you will know from eating in-season tomatoes or berries.

These days, it is almost impossible to talk about inspired cooking without talking about seasonality. Choosing and working with the right ingredients is not hard, but it does require a little know-how and planning. Eating produce that is in season is also a great way to save money and be more creative in the kitchen. Let us take a look at some of the autumn foods you should be eating throughout the cooler, darker days.

A staple of the autumn season, pumpkin offers more than a beloved decoration. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Pumpkin A staple of the autumn season, pumpkin offers more than a beloved decoration. Packed with vitamins and fibre, the orange vegetable is easy to digest and can be used in various dishes, ranging from soups to roasted pumpkin slices. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are arguably one of the most beautiful foods in the world, but they are so much more than just a pretty face. They are one of the healthiest foods you can enjoy. Once cracked open, the stunning inner seeds of the fruit, called the arils, are bursting with colour, inviting you to dig in and enjoy their luscious beauty. Unfortunately, as gorgeous as they are, they can be a bit annoying to remove. We recommend cutting the pomegranate in half, then beating the outer shell with a large spoon to release the seeds.

From soups to fries to macaroni and cheese, there is something everyone will like when you add butternut squash to your menu. Picture: Pexels/Valeria Boltneva Butternut squash From soups to fries to macaroni and cheese, there is something everyone will like when you add butternut squash to your menu. While there are many varieties of squash you can include in your meal plan, butternut squash has a smooth, nutty flavour that works well as a swap in many recipes in which you want to add a creamy texture without a lot of saturated fat from an ingredient like heavy cream.

Cinnamon Not a vegetable nor a fruit but this quintessential autumnal spice does more than just add the perfect touch to pies and lattès. Research shows that cinnamon may be helpful for those with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes. Even if you do not suffer from one of those conditions, cinnamon could help you maintain blood sugar levels.

are great raw in salads, or cooked quickly to retain their texture in pasta dishes, stir-fries, risottos, and fritters. Picture: Pexels/Alesia Kozik Peas Part of the legume family, peas are small round seeds that grow inside a variety of pods. They are great raw in salads, or cooked quickly to retain their texture in pasta dishes, stir-fries, risottos, and fritters. Peas are available fresh in pods for shelling. The pods are tough, fibrous, and inedible. Sugar snap peas are named for their crisp, crunchy quality.

Both seeds and rounded pods are edible. Snow peas have thin, translucent pods – both seeds and pods are edible. Peas are a good source of protein, iron, zinc and vitamin C. Brussels sprouts Brussels sprouts are so much more versatile than you would imagine. Also, ditch the boring boiled version from your childhood and reinvent the humble sprout by preparing it in a butter braise, sautéing it with bacon and macadamias, or shredding it finely and serving it raw in a healthy salad.

A member of the highly-acclaimed cruciferous family, brussels sprouts also contain several cancer-fighting compounds such as bioflavonoids and indoles, which act by inhibiting hormones that promote tumour growth. There may be no fruit more popular during the autumnal season than apples. Picture: Pexels/Tijana Drndarski Apples There may be no fruit more popular during the autumn season than apples – and they are hard to miss, with colourful varieties to choose from.

Luckily, you can enjoy this seasonal favourite knowing they come with loads of nutrition. You can serve the savoury ones alongside roast chicken or pork chops, or on toast that you have slathered with goat cheese or ricotta. The sweet ones can be offered in the morning to make the usual oats less usual or for dessert with ice cream.

Swiss chard The gorgeous colour alone is one reason to add Swiss chard to your grocery cart this season. Tossed in salads or soups or served as a stand-alone side boiled or sautéed with your favourite seasonings, Swiss chard can be used similarly to kale.