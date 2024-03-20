6 simple tips and tricks for setting the perfect Easter table

Easter is a wonderful time to celebrate with family and friends, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a beautifully set table? Whether you have a small or large gathering make sure you have fun. Entertaining is all about bringing the people you care about together and enjoying the process along the way.

It should not be stressful, so only take on what you can manage. With that out of the way, how do you create an Easter table setting with the perfect mix of elements for the right number of guests? Here are some really easy ways to inject some festivities to your table setting.

Whether you have a small or large gathering make sure you have fun. Picture: Pexels/Askar Abayev Work in advance With a busy day of memory-making, it can be hard to pull yourself away to take care of all the tasks you need to do when you host your loved ones. Try to decorate the table the day before, or at least have the basics done, so there is less on your ‘to-do’ list when the doorbell rings.

Start with a colour scheme Easter is a time of bright, cheerful colours, so choose a palette that reflects the season. Think pastel shades of pink, blue, yellow and green, or go bold with bright primary colours. An artificial grass runner is a fun way to bring the outdoors in. Do not forget cutlery

Your menu will dictate which cutlery you use. If you have steak on the menu, be sure to include steak knives on your table. Add serving spoons and tongs for dishing up. When setting a children's table, it’s important to consider the needs of young guests. Picture: Pexels/August De Richelieu Keep it kid-friendly When setting a children’s table, it is important to consider the needs of young guests. Choose durable, shatterproof plates and cups that are easy for little hands to hold. Provide plenty of napkins and wipes for spills and messes.

Go all out Have some fun when it comes to setting your table. Raid your children’s stuffed animal collection for bunnies and, if you are able, splurge a little on Easter decorations from the shops (these can be used over and over again, like Christmas decorations, so it can be a worthwhile investment). Add a little greenery from your garden for a simple table runner and dot it with vases or glasses full of coloured Easter eggs for an elegant yet impactful aesthetic,