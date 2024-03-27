6 tips for the messy cook

Cooking tips are everywhere. From the ingredients to the dishes to the pots and pans that you use. What about the cooking tips on how not to make a huge mess in the kitchen? We believe that mealtime can always be an enjoyable experience if you put in the proper planning.

Here are our top tips to keep things easy. If the kitchen’s already a mess, chances are you will not feel like keeping it clean as you cook. Picture: Pexels/Dmitry Zvolskiy Start with a clean kitchen If the kitchen’s already a mess, chances are you will not feel like keeping it clean as you cook. Instead, make sure you start with a clean kitchen so that your space is organised and ready to go.

Get into the habit of leaving the kitchen clean and you will be inspired to keep it clean as you are cooking. Invest in kitchen tools Use drawer dividers, shelf organisers, and containers to keep your kitchen supplies and ingredients well-organised.

This will make it easier to find things and prevent clutter. When kitchen items have a place where they fit nicely, they are more likely to remain in their allotted spaces. Before you start, read the recipe and lay everything out. Picture: Pexels/Mali Maeder Prep and measure out everything beforehand Before you start, read the recipe and lay everything out. See which ingredients get added at the same time and put those in the same container. Line everything up in the order they are added.

It is useful to have little bowls for spices and herbs, but if you do not have little bowls, use mugs or wine glasses or literally anything else. Anyway, once you are done prepping and measuring, put all the spices you have taken down back where they came from, and as you add everything to the dish you can just toss those containers into the sink. Clean as you go

Every pro knows that the key to an efficient workstation is to clean as you go. There is nothing worse than a full sink that needs to be addressed after dinner is done and you are a glass of wine or two deep. Soak that pot that had tomato sauce in it while the pasta water boils, wash that cheese grater while you blend the sauce, and rinse those bowls as soon as you are done using them. If you have limited time to clean up, try to pick a one-pot, one-bowl, or slow cooker recipe. Picture: Pexels/Zehra Yilmaz Follow recipes closely

When trying out new recipes, follow them closely to avoid mistakes and mishaps. Rushing or improvising can lead to stress and messy outcomes. It is important to read all the ingredients, even if it is a recipe you already know. It can be hard to bounce back from realising you will not actually get to taste home-made bread that day because you did not read to the end. Opt for one-pot recipes