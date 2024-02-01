6 ways to restore your energy

The holiday season is full of celebration, whether that means feasting with your friends, late nights spent watching festive movies or hours travelling on a family road trip. Reconnecting and celebrating with loved ones is exciting, but it can be tiring, too. Breaking your typical routine can leave you in a state of fear, and it may take time to feel like yourself again.

Drink enough water Hydration is crucial for your energy levels. Make sure you drink enough water to prevent dehydration. It is important to supplement with your vitamins and minerals.

Stay active Though the temptation to lounge on the couch is strong, keeping active can fight fatigue. A daily dose of exercise, even just a brisk 30-minute walk, can invigorate your body and boost your mood. The key is to find activities you enjoy so that staying active doesn't feel like a chore.

Meditate Taking a timeout to simply listen to your breath go in and out can re-energise you. If you find yourself feeling depleted of energy, take a five-minute break to inhale and exhale deeply or take a walk outdoors.

Many studies have shown breathing in fresh outdoor air can help relax the nervous system and re-energise the brain, improving focus and creativity. Make sleep a priority It is super tempting to burn the candle at both ends during the holiday season. Holiday schedules can be jam-packed and late nights with family and friends are part of the fun.

However, if you are serious about your energy recovery, it is critical to ensure you get sufficient sleep to ensure your body can function optimally when you are back at work. Eat your veggies It can be tempting to limit your food intake after enjoying several large holiday meals. But do not restrict yourself or eat less than you did pre-holiday feasting; your body still needs fuel.

Instead of skipping meals, focus on eating nutrient-dense foods that will help your body perform its natural detox duties. Organise your space Whether you tackle your desk at work or your closet at home, dedicate time to cleaning it out. Personally, I always use this time to clean out my linens and cupboards.