7 side dishes to cook and serve with a savoury plate of breyani

Breyani is a delectable and flavourful rice dish that has its roots in the Indian subcontinent. Rich with aromatic spices, tender meats or just veggies, and long-grain basmati rice, it is a crowd-pleaser that can be enjoyed on its own or with a variety of side dishes. While breyani is undoubtedly delicious, pairing it with the right side dish can elevate your dining experience to a whole new level.

Below, we will explore some of the fabulous side dishes that complement breyani perfectly, adding a new dimension to your meal. Raita is a refreshing and cooling accompaniment to spicy breyani. Picture: Pexels/Nourishment decoded Raita Raita is a yoghurt-based side dish that is a staple in Indian cuisine. It is made with yoghurt, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and a variety of spices.

Raita is a refreshing and cooling accompaniment to spicy breyani, and it helps to balance out the heat of the dish. Loaded mashed potatoes There is nothing more satisfying than smashed potatoes loaded with toppings. I know it sounds a bit extravagant and over the top for a normal meal, but the potatoes with cheddar cheese, cream cheese, bacon, and cream are the perfect dish to serve for a holiday feast or Sunday dinner with some breyani.

Unlike most potato dishes, this one does not require the potatoes to be peeled prior to cooking. You will be sure to enjoy this deliciously decadent side dish when your guests arrive. Masala curry is another dish you can try with breyani. Picture: Pexels/Prabal Pratap Singh Masala curry

Masala curry is another dish you can try with breyani. The mixture of yoghurt, cashew nuts and poppy seeds forms a thick base of gravy with a very subtle crunchy taste. Added mutton or chicken pieces to enhance the overall appeal of the dish. You can also opt for paneer instead of chicken.

Kachumber Kachumber is an Indian salad. The classic recipe includes tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, all tossed in a lemon dressing. You can also add radish for extra texture. The combination of the crunchy veggies and the acidity from the dressing and tomatoes balance out the heavier breyani dish with a delightful crunch and tang.

Grain bowl with vegetables. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio Grain bowl with vegetables Traditionally, grain bowls are considered completely unstructured dishes, which combine whole grains, brightly coloured vegetables, something crunchy and protein with a tasty sauce. The grain bowl combines all three of these tasty elements in an incredibly delicious way.

For example, you can make one with crispy tofu, quinoa, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, freshly crushed peanuts and a peanut and tahini dressing. Dalcha A perfectly cooked bowl of lamb and lentils in mild spices is not only comforting but also a great companion for your breyani.

Dalcha is a dish that includes lamb, chana dal (gram), tuvar dal (pigeon pea), green chillies, ginger, garlic and mild spices that calm your stomach. This dish balances out perfectly with breyani. Mango chutney