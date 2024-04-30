7 tips for making delicious home-made soups

The great thing about soup, apart from the fact that it is warm and cosy, is that you can make it with almost anything. Soups are enjoyed all over the world. Making home-made soup costs less and is healthier and tastier than the ones that you can buy.

Health experts reveal that soups made with beans and lean meats such as fish provide lean protein, vegetables add many vitamins, such as vitamin A and vitamin C, while creamy soups supply calcium and vitamin D. Once you know how to make a healthy soup, you can get creative with all types of ingredients and spices. Here are seven simple tips to help you make a special heart-warming soup at home.

Picture: Pexels/Valeriya Preparation Think about the bowl of soup you want to enjoy. Is it a brothy chicken noodle? A chunky minestrone or a puréed butternut squash? With that image in mind, build a foundation using cooking fat, an aromatic base, and seasoning. Chop ingredients into bite-sized pieces

When you are cutting your vegetables and meat in preparation for cooking, consider how large you want them to be on the spoon. Even if you are making a heartier type of soup, prepare well-chopped ingredients that are easy to scoop up. Chop up greens like kale and spinach for easier eating. Picture: Pexels/Navada Ra. If you are using meat, cook and set it aside Pre-cook meat for a bit on the stove. It does not need to cook all the way through (because it will continue to cook in the hot liquid later), but you should give a nice sear on all sides first as that will add a richer, caramelised flavour to the soup.

Cook the meat before you cook anything else, transfer it to a plate and remove the excess fat that it leaves behind in the pot. (You will transfer the meat back to the pot when you add the liquid source.) Know when to add carbs If you choose to add carbs such as rice, noodles, or pasta there is no need to cook them separately.

Instead, add them towards the end of cooking. This way, they will take on the flavour of the broth as they warm through. Do not be tempted to add them too early as they will become mushy. Use salt sparingly Depending on the ingredients, you don’t always know how much salt is going in. Many stocks have high levels of sodium, as do canned beans, vegetables and tomato paste. Save most of your seasoning until the end. Taste and adjust with salt and pepper as needed.

Picture: Pexels/Foodie Factor Add your own flavour Every soup can be finished off with something special to give it that last touch before serving. For instance, a few sprinkles of Parmesan over tomato soup, or a bit of coconut milk over a butternut soup. Cook it low and long