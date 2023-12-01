A diabetic-friendly recipe to suit all tastes and budgets

Diabetes is a chronic condition characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. While lifestyle changes alone may not be sufficient to manage diabetes, they play a crucial role in its overall management, along with medication (if prescribed) and regular monitoring. Making the right lifestyle choices and following a healthy overall routine can greatly influence your health and help in the management of diabetes.

This recipe will help you make a delicious, healthy meal your entire family is sure to enjoy. Mushroom and veg-loaded pancakes with tomato relish Serve: 6

Ingredients Tomato relish 1 white onion, finely diced

500g ripe cherry tomatoes, quartered 125ml vinegar 50g Sweetly or another non-nutritive sweetener of choice

Pancakes 150g stone-ground wholemeal flour ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp sea salt 180ml ice-cold water 1 large free-range egg

2 cups baby button mushrooms, sliced 2 cups julienned or grated mixed vegetables (baby marrows, carrots, bell peppers, Swiss chard and so on) 4-pinch spring onions, cut into 4cm long sections and thinly sliced lengthwise into skinny ribbons

To serve Cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil for cooking Low-carb bread or sprouted wholemeal bread

Salt and pepper to taste Method Cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil spray is also ideal for cooking as it allows for good coverage and fewer calories.

For the relish Heat a drizzle of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil in a non-stick frying pan or spray lightly with cooking spray. Add the onions and a good pinch of salt. Cook until soft and just turning golden.

Pour in the tomatoes, vinegar and Sweetly. Bring to a gentle simmer. Cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes break down and you have a lovely chunky saucy consistency. For the pancakes

Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk until well combined. Add the egg and ice water and whisk until smooth.

Fold through the mushrooms, mixed vegetables and half the spring onions. Heat a drizzle of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil in a non-stick frying pan or spray lightly with cooking spray. Using a quarter cup measure, scoop quarter cupfuls of the mixture into the pan.

Flatten with the back of the cup measure and shape a little with a spatula. Cook for about three minutes on each side, until golden brown and the batter is cooked through. Cook in batches and keep some warm in the oven while you cook the rest.