A healthy double mushroom breyani recipe for Meatless Monday

Going meatless has never been easier – or more exciting. Trust us, you won’t miss meat when you try this healthy vegetarian recipe that is as crave-worthy and satisfying as it is feel-good and nourishing. Breyani is an evergreen classic that needs no introduction. India offers so much on its culinary platter but the one dish Indians unanimously love indulging in is mouth-watering breyani.

With local and hyperlocal variations having evolved into distinctive styles of breyanis, one is spoilt for choice when it comes to experiencing this melting pot of flavours. If you are a die-hard fan of this delicious dish, take things up a notch and tease your taste buds a little more, with the story of what makes it so extraordinary. Here’s a recipe inspiration from the South African Mushroom Farmers' Association that you can bookmark.

Double mushroom breyani. Picture: Supplied Double mushroom breyani Serves 4-6 Ingredients

1 cup neutral oil, for frying 2 shallots, very thinly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste

250g white button mushrooms 2 tsp garam masala 1 tsp turmeric

1 tbs ginger, grated 1 tsp garlic, grated ½ cup fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 tsp lemon juice ⅓ cup Greek-style yoghurt 2 cups white rice

3 tbs ghee 1 large onion, sliced into half-moons 1 tbs biryani spice mix (or garam masala)

1 tsp brown mustard seeds 1 cinnamon stick 5 whole green cardamom pods

250g portabellini mushrooms, sliced Method Place the neutral oil in a small saucepan. Add the shallots when the oil is hot enough for them to sizzle gently. Fry until the shallots are golden brown.

Strain the shallots and transfer them to a paper towel. Season with salt and let cool. Slice the white button mushrooms in half. Combine the garam masala, turmeric, ginger, garlic, coriander, lemon juice and yoghurt in a bowl. Whisk together and season well. Transfer the button mushrooms to the bowl and mix well, until all of it is covered in the spiced yoghurt marinade. Place in the fridge.

Cook the rice according to package instructions. Fluff with a fork to avoid the grains sticking together. Spread out on a baking tray and leave to cool. Heat the ghee in a large frying pan and add the onion and spices. Cook gently until the onion is golden brown and caramelised. Add the mushrooms and cook until they have released their liquid and are beginning to brown. Add the cooked rice and mix gently to coat with the onions, spices, and mushrooms. Keep warm.