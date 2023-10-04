Addressing period poverty through school programmes ahead of International Day of the Girl Child

In today's society, there is a pressing issue that often goes unnoticed and affects countless individuals: period poverty. This hidden struggle, which predominantly affects women and girls, involves the lack of access to menstrual products, proper sanitation facilities and adequate education about menstrual health.

Period poverty refers to the inability to afford or access menstrual products, leading to unhygienic practices, embarrassment, and potential health risks. This issue is prevalent in both developing and developed countries, cutting across socio-economic backgrounds. Those living in poverty, homeless people, refugees, and young girls may miss school due to a lack of menstrual products. The consequences of period poverty are far-reaching. Without access to sanitary products, individuals resort to using makeshift alternatives like rags, tissue paper, or even leaves, which are not only unhygienic but also uncomfortable.

The lack of proper sanitation facilities exacerbates the problem, as many individuals do not have access to clean toilets or running water to clean themselves adequately during menstruation. This can lead to infections, reproductive health issues, and a significant impact on overall well-being. Many young girls lack knowledge about menstruation, leading to feelings of shame, embarrassment, and confusion. Picture: Supplied A vital aspect of addressing period poverty is education, according to the World Health Organization. Many young girls lack knowledge about menstruation, leading to feelings of shame, embarrassment, and confusion.

This lack of education perpetuates the stigma surrounding menstruation and hinders the ability to seek help or support. To address the pressing issue of period poverty and promote adolescent health and menstrual hygiene education, Kotex® has announced the Stay YOUnique School Programme. This initiative aligns with the theme of this year's International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC), observed on 11 October.

This year’s theme for IDG, as determined by Unicef, is ‘’Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being”. Caitlin Meredith, Kotex® Marketing Manager, explains the brand's commitment to making a lasting impact as a responsible corporate citizen. She believes that access to menstrual hygiene products and IDGC are fundamental human rights crucial for the well-being and development of young girls.

The Kotex® School Programme will initially target girls in grades 6 and 7 in schools across the Gauteng region. It aims to break down barriers such as gender discrimination, lack of equal opportunity, lack of education on menstrual health, period stigmas, and limited access to sanitary products. Kotex® representatives, along with renowned health advocate and Kotex® Brand Ambassador Dr Nosipho Danielle Mhlanga, will visit schools to lead conversations aligned with the National Health Education curriculum.

During these informative sessions, Mhlanga will provide well-structured, age-appropriate menstrual health education, equipping girls with the tools and knowledge they need to manage their periods. The Programme also seeks to create a supportive and nurturing environment for learners by engaging with parents, teachers, local community leaders, and healthcare professionals. Through the Stay YOUnique School Programme, Kotex® hopes to spark larger conversations within families and communities, giving young girls a voice to challenge stereotypes and stigmas surrounding menstrual hygiene.

Participating schools will receive free Kotex sanitary product packs, ensuring that girls have access to the necessary resources. To further support the initiative, Mhlanga will continue to publish digital resources, including interactive question-and-answer sessions, tutorials, engaging video content, and practical tips, on her platforms, as well as Kotex®'s dedicated webpage for young girls and parents. Mhlanga believes that the Kotex® Stay YOUnique School Programme will change the lives of countless young learners. By imparting knowledge, engaging, educating, and empowering girls, she aims to help them become more confident versions of themselves.