African Fashion Spaces unveils a new era of fashion in the Mother City

African Fashion Spaces Cape Town unveiled a fusion of Hi-Fashion and Culture paired with stunning scenery as Sinchui and Fuata Moyo showcased their stunning collections.

“The 16th September 2023 was an exciting prelude to what’s yet to happen over the next couple weeks as we rollout the few exhibition collaborations we have with some of the most exciting designers, brands and platforms associated,” said Jay Kayembe, creative director and co-found of African Fashion Spaces (AFS).

“It's never been about following the status quo, it's not a regular fashion show; it’s like walking through an amazing art exhibition that shows off the incredible creativity and talent in Africa through the many different lenses of culture.”

Fuata Moyo designs. Picture: Supplied.

In the presence of fashion enthusiasts, designers, trendsetters, clients, partners, friends and family, Sinchui and Fuata Moyo each presented their collections under the starry sky along Table Mountain.