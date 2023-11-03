Alison Versatile wins the Coca-Cola Emerging Designers Bloc competition at Soweto Fashion Week

The fashion week season might be the busiest periods but it is also one of the most thrilling times of the year. On Thursday night, all eyes were on the Emerging Designers Bloc at Soweto Fashion Week as up-and-coming designers made their debut.

This included the likes of House of Cash by Nthabiseng Mabe, Dreamin Fabrika Design by Mary Maesela, Style By Ali by Alison Versatile and Tshegofatso by Design by Tshegofatso Malefane, who all took to the runway to showcase their luxurious spring/summer 23/24 collections. Be Beautiful Hair and Precious Moments Consulting also ensured that every model looked their fashion week best as they offered both hair and make up styling. This was also in an effort to ensure that each of the designer’s garments which supplemented by beautiful hair and eye-catching make-up.

And while all designers showcased impeccable designs, there could only be two winners; and it was Style By Ali (first place) and Dreamin Fabrika Design (first runner-up). Creations from Style By Ali by Alison Versatile. Picture: Sathia Pather. Versatile thanked everyone who voted for him, saying that the support for his designs meant he was on the right track. “Thank you guys for showing me support. It really means a lot to see you chanting, I really appreciate it,” he said. “Sometimes, we forget to give ourselves a round of applause, but then people like you come forward to remind us.”

The designer also took the opportunity to thank the Soweto Fashion Week association, the sponsors, Coca Cola and all everyone who has participated in the initiative. “I came here as an emerging designer and I get to walk away with a prize, I never expected that and I'm super grateful,” he said. Dreamin Fabrika Design by Mary Maesela. Picture: Sathia Pather. Meanwhile, Maesela, who is the brains behind Dreamin Fabrika Design, was ecstatic to have won second place, and as the youngest designer, she said that she is determined to grow in the fashion industry.