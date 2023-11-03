Soweto Fashion Week pushes creative boundaries

November started on a high note as Soweto Fashion Week launched its Spring/ Summer 23/24 collections. The Soweto Theatre was turned into a fashion frenzy with the Be Beautiful Hair pink carpet rolled out for the guests.

At the exclusive launch, the media and VIP guests were introduced to some of the designers showcasing this season. Elias Sebata of Not Of This Earth (N.O.T.E) and Sibu Sithole of FDB Human Store, who have been showcasing at Soweto Fashion Week since its inception in 2011, are delighted to return for another season. “Soweto Fashion Week is such a big platform. For us, it’s important to showcase to inspire other designers. This platform not only helped us grow our brands, but it has also helped us build meaningful relationships and collaborations,” said Sebata.

N.O.T.E designs by Elias Sebata. Sithole explained how platforms like Soweto Fashion Week allow them to be as creative as possible as designers. “This platform doesn’t water us down. Instead, it encourages us to explore our creativity. Each season is different, and I cannot wait to blow you away.” Making their Soweto Fashion Week debut were Nthabiseng Mabe of House of Cash and Alison Versatile of Style By Ali.

Versatile believes that clothes don’t have to be gender specific and takes pride in creating unisex garments. Meanwhile, Mabe’s love for fashion started at a young age, and she cannot wait to show everyone what she’s capable of with her unique, sustainable collection. Mabe and Versatile will be showcasing tonight under the Emerging Designers Bloc, along with Tshegofatso by Design and Eden, Dreamin Fabrika Design. Be Beautiful Hair will also showcase its latest hair trends.