Soweto Fashion Week partners with Lush Hair Nigeria and Scents of Soweto

Putting together a look is not just about what you wear; how you smell plays a huge role in ensuring you make a statement. Soweto Fashion Week, one of the biggest fashion shows in South Africa, is back for its Spring/Summer 24 collections.

This season will be unique as Soweto Fashion Week will be unveiling its in-house perfume, Scents of Soweto (SOS) Eau De Parfum. Available in three variants, including Citrus, Durban Spicy and Cape Floral, Scents of Soweto is a proudly South African organic perfume inspired by the people of Mzansi. Konka Republic has showcased at Soweto Fashion Week. “We took this opportunity because Covid-19 made us all think differently, whereby some expenses the platform was facing remained constant even though our main source of income faced restrictions,” said Stephen Manzini, entrepreneur and founder of Soweto Fashion Week.

“Be that as it may, this is a great perfume, and I’m certain people will enjoy the product as it is unique, we manufacture it ourselves, and it is the first of many.” No fashion show would be complete without proper hair. That is why Soweto Fashion Week has partnered with Lush Hair Nigeria to make sure that all models look the part on the runway. Lush Hair Nigeria is a trusted synthetic hair extensions brand, a venture by Lucky Fibres Limited, a subsidiary of Tolaram Group, headquartered in Singapore.

Following its first factory launch in southern Africa (eSwatini), Lush Hair, which employs more than 200 employees, has expanded its brand to South Africa, trading as Be Beautiful Hair. “As a brand, we believe that hair is the most beautiful asset of any woman, and as such we are primarily engaged in manufacturing high-quality hair extensions with a focus on enhancing and improving hair,” said Sune Nel, the marketing manager at Be Beautiful Hair SA. Note has showcased at Soweto Fashion Week. Soweto Fashion Week has been a great platform for emerging designers to showcase their talents for the past 12 years.