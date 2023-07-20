All you need to know about ‘it’ skincare ingredient, niacinamide

If niacinamide were a person, it would be the unassuming, back-of-the-classroom student that scores straight As to everyone’s consistent awe, wrote the features editor for Lifestyle Asia. Niacinamide might not get quite as much buzz as ingredients like retinol and vitamin C, but the skincare superstar is an unsung hero that deserves equal praise.

In short, niacinamide is a name for the combination of two forms of vitamin B3. It has been used widely to treat acne, and pigmentation issues and minimise wrinkles. Niacinamide, at its core, is the gateway to important molecules that help bolster your skin’s natural repair functions. It’s been found that women on average use 12 beauty products a day and spend nearly R80 000 per year on products to improve their appearance. It’s with this in mind that brands are continually striving to come up with the ingredient formulations skincare consumers want.

“Wrinkle reduction and anti-ageing effects have always been a must-have, but other characteristics like natural and clean ingredients are now more in demand than in previous years,” explains Ruan Winter, marketing manager for skincare brand Vitaderm. According to Vogue one of the ‘it’ skincare ingredients now is niacinamide. “Even though studies about the efficacy of niacinamide in cosmetics have been around for a while, consumer demand for the ingredient has recently increased,” comments Winter. Many industry experts believe this is due to women learning about the ingredients via TikTok and Instagram.

In the last two years, the use of niacinamide in the beauty industry has jumped more than 220%. Winter explains that niacinamide isn’t a complicated ingredient. “It’s simply a form of vitamin B3 that’s known to be healing and soothing.” It can be used to reverse the signs of ageing, brighten skin, calm redness, decrease the appearance of pores, and reduce hyperpigmentation, to name a few.

It’s so versatile that it’s regularly added to a wide range of skincare products like serums, creams, moisturisers, and body products, and is an appealing skincare ingredient for women of all ages and skin types. Different skin types require specific ingredients in beauty products. For example, if you have oily skin, you should look for ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide that can help control oil and prevent breakouts. On the other hand, if you have dry skin, you would benefit from ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides, which can moisturise and protect your skin.

It’s important to choose the right skincare ingredients because using the wrong ones can actually make your skin problems worse. “We use treatment cream that comprises three main ingredients: niacinamide, salicylic acid and jojoba extract, which helps to maintain the integrity of the acid-pH of the skin, offering natural resistance against bacterial infection and assisting in clearing blocked pores. Extracts of tea tree and aloe further enhance the anti-inflammatory effect, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and soothed. The formulation also assists in the prevention of ingrown hair following wax treatments.