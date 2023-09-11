Ayanda Thabethe's best pregnancy look with baby number 2

Social media influencer and entrepreneur, Ayanda Thabethe, is pulling a Rihanna as she will soon be with two-under-two. Thabethe is expecting baby number two and, just like Riri, she is serving all the hottest looks.

Thabethe, who has a 1-year-old, announced in July this year that she’s expecting her second child. It is no secret that the co-founder of Quick Face Beauty is a fashionista and not even pregnancy can stop her from showing off her impeccable style. She’s having more fun with this pregnancy, showing off her protruding belly in cropped tops.

For her pregnancy announcement, she wore a white mesh bare-belly dress with silver embroidery by La Art Neviole Emporium. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) At her baby shower, she was also dressed by the same designer and rocked a white high-slit skirt with faux ostrich feathers cropped top and a matching cape. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) In one of her promo shoots, she wore an olive green/brownish leather suit with a black bra and untied the jacket to show off her cute baby bump.