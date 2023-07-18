Be well-fed by making hearty and wholesome recipes this Mandela Day

In July, South Africa celebrates former President Nelson Mandela’s birthday. July 18 has been declared International Nelson Mandela Day, but as South Africans, we embrace the chance to celebrate Mandela’s life for the whole of July. He was a man who fought for what was right, a global icon that touched our lives in so many ways.

We know that most proudly South Africans will be doing something to honour Mandela’s work for at least 67 minutes on this day. So, whether you are planning a quick breakfast or a family lunch, or dinner, why not make sure you are well-fed while reminded of the importance of this day? Mushroom and mince bobotie. Picture: Supplied Mushroom and mince bobotie

Serves: 6-8 Ingredients 750g mushrooms (portabello, portabellini, or button)

500g beef mince 1 large onion, diced 4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp curry powder 1 tsp turmeric 1 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce ½ cup fruit chutney ⅓ cup raisins

Olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste Topping

3 large eggs 300ml milk 3-5 bay leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste Method Preheat the oven to 180˚C.

Cut mushrooms into smaller pieces if necessary and then place them into the bowl of a food processor. Process in batches until finely chopped. In a large frying pan (or oven-safe cast iron or buffet casserole) heat a drizzle of olive oil. Fry mushrooms until completely dry and turning golden brown. Fry in batches if necessary. Set aside in a bowl. To the same pan add the beef mince and fry until beginning to brown. Add the onion, garlic, curry powder, and turmeric. Cook until tender and fragrant.

Add the cooked mushrooms back into the mince mixture. Add in vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, chutney, and raisins. Adjust seasoning. Level out filling in an oven-safe dish or transfer to an oven-safe dish.

Whisk together the topping ingredients and season. Gently pour egg custard onto the top of the mushroom and mince filling. Scatter with bay leaves and bake for 45-60 minutes until set and deeply golden brown. Serve bobotie with sambals and yellow rice.

Mushrooms, boerewors, and bean breakfast pan. Picture: Supplied Mushrooms, boerewors, and bean breakfast pan Serves: 4-6 Ingredients

500gm boerewors 30ml olive oil 2 onion, peeled and thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed 350g button mushrooms or portabellini mushrooms 30ml tomato paste or sundried tomato paste

5ml paprika 415g can chopped tomatoes 250ml beef stock

5ml sugar salt and milled black pepper 400g can mixed beans, cannellini beans, or butter beans

Method Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Place the boerewors in an ovenproof casserole and bake for 20 minutes, turning once. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a pan and cook the onions over medium-low heat for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and mushrooms and cook for a further 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, paprika, tomatoes, stock, and sugar. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Add the wors and beans and cook for 10 minutes, or until heated through.

Season with salt and pepper. Serve with crusty bread. Recipes by the South African Mushroom Farmers' Association.