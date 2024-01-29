Beauty expert warns against viral Vaseline eye hack

Social media can often be a great platform for tips and tricks on a range of topics. But much of the advice offered on these digital platforms are not expertly accredited, which can often lead to them being dangerous.

A recent example is the TikTok trend which involves applying Vaseline on the corners of the eyes with a cotton bud, which is believed to prevent them from watering in harsh weather conditions. This beauty hack, by beauty influencer Ayaat Mishaal, has gone viral on the platform, with scores of users jumping on the trend. ''Putting Vaseline in the corners of my eyes before leaving the house to stop my eyes from watering is the best thing TikTok has ever taught me”, Ayaat claimed in her video post.

The nine-second TikTok video has since gained more than 20.8 million views, 2.2 million likes and 12.7 thousand comments on the platform. But while many were keen to try this beauty trend for themselves, others were left questioning its safety. This includes an expert from health and beauty platform Supplement Doctor which warned against the viral beauty trend.

They explained that while applying a thin layer of Vaseline to the corners of your eyes can act as a protective barrier, which helps to shield against the harsh effects of cold weather and reduce excess tearing, this act is not without risks. “It can be a simple yet effective trick to keep your eyes comfortable in the harsh weather conditions and keep make-up intact,” the experts said. “However, this practice should be approached with caution."

The Supplement Doctor beauty expert explained that this is because the eyes, as well as the skin around it, is particularly sensitive. “It's essential to be cautious when applying any substance near your eyes.” “Make sure to only use a minor amount of Vaseline and avoid getting it directly into your eyes.”

The expert added that if you experience any irritation or discomfort, it's best to wash your eyes with water and discontinue use. “This technique is not recommended if you have specific eye conditions or concerns, as it's always a good idea to consult with an eye care professional for individual advice.” This technique is not advised for those who are prone to milia or styes.

The Supplement Doctor explained that milia are small white spots found around the eyes, often also referred to as ‘milk spots’, that often clear up on their own. “As the skin surrounding the eyes is notably thin, the application of an occlusive agent like Vaseline in this area may elevate the likelihood of developing milia if used too frequently,” the beauty expert added. “So, while this new trend can be considered a quick-fix, it’s not an ideal long-term solution for those who suffer with watery eyes."

Supplement Doctor also provided alternative ways in which you can shield your eyes in cold and windy weather. This includes wearing protective eye-wear like sunglasses, trying eye drops to add extra moisture to your eyes, and staying hydrated. “Hydration helps maintain the moisture balance in your eyes,” the beauty expert added.