Best Valentine’s Day snacks that are made to be shared

Date night does not always have to be fancy. What matters most is spending quality time with your better half and, of course, having some scrumptious treats within reach. Whether you are planning a sunset beach picnic or a Netflix movie marathon snuggled up on the couch, these simple yet mouthwatering snacks will make your couple’s time even more special.

Snacking offers the perfect solution to satisfying hunger pangs between meals. Snacks are quick, easy and instantly give us a pick-me-up without being as time-consuming as preparing a full meal. Who does not love the enticing aroma of cookies in the oven wafting through the house? Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Cookies Who does not love the enticing aroma of cookies in the oven wafting through the house? Having an assortment of cookies plated for your partner is perfect something that is sweet to nibble on any time of day.

Plus, nothing goes better with a reviving cup of coffee or tea than a home-made, freshly baked cookie. Cheese and charcuterie boards A classic that is a great entrée to a meal, can be eaten as a snack and pairs well with wine. Have a few of these lying around for grazing and you have got the perfect share plates.

Whether you are hosting a “Galentine’s Day” party with your girls or looking for a quick bite for you and your sweetheart, tea sandwiches are the way to go. Picture: Pexels Tea sandwiches Whether you are hosting a “Galentine’s Day” party with your girls or looking for a quick bite for you and your sweetheart, tea sandwiches are the way to go. Include traditional smoked salmon, classic ham and Cheddar and you have the perfect snack. Strawberry and cream bruschetta

A simple and cute appetiser, strawberry and cream bruschetta tastes as good as it looks. It is an excellent item to eat while enjoying a movie or having a party for two at home. It is a fitting food option for any occasion. It is pretty hard to make on the first try but it gets easier after the first attempt. Elevate a frozen bag of potato chips into a simple snack that will have your partner raving. Picture: Pexels/Dzenina Lukac Potato chips with parmesan and herbs

Elevate a frozen bag of potato chips into a simple snack that will have your partner raving. Potato chips dressed in an irresistible combo of Parmesan, herbs, garlic and lemon zest are a win. Warmed for just a few minutes in the oven, it is an easy party snack you will make again and again. Injera

If you have ever tried Ethiopian food, you know it is typically eaten with your hands. Injera is a delicious Ethiopian flatbread used to scoop up meat, vegetables, stews and more. Irresistible and the ideal snack for all who love salty-sweet treats, chocolate-covered pretzels are a must-have for your snack table. Picture: Pexels/Ofir Eliav Chocolate covered pretzels Irresistible and the ideal snack for all who love salty-sweet treats, chocolate-covered pretzels are a must-have for your snack table.

If you want something a little more gourmet than the store-bought variety, you can dip your own pretzel rods or twists into the melted chocolate of your choice. Chocolate-covered strawberries Are strawberries a snack or dessert? We would like to argue that everything is a snack on Valentine’s Day. These beauties can be dunked, drizzled and sprinkled with fun toppings.

These crunchy, slightly spicy, beans are a healthful alternative to chips and make a great party snack. Picture: Pexels/Roman Odintsov Roasted chickpeas These crunchy, slightly spicy, beans are a healthful alternative to chips and make a great party snack. Plus, they pack in some plant-based protein. Nachos

Crunchy, cheesy and spicy, the ultimate trio! Great as a casual snack with a bit of guacamole and salsa, or pile on toppings like meats, cheeses and beans for a heartier shared meal. Here’s a quick and easy nachos recipe: Green pepper and garlic nachos. Picture: Supplied Green pepper and garlic nachos

Ingredients 240g nacho chips 250g good quality store-bought guacamole

800g Peppadew green pepper and garlic pasta sauce 125g Cheddar cheese, grated 125g Mozzarella cheese, grated

125ml sour cream 2 tbs coriander, freshly chopped for garnish Method

Preheat the oven to grill. Place the nachos on a baking sheet, layer with the Peppadew green pepper and garlic pasta sauce, followed by the Cheddar cheese and then the Mozzarella. Place under the grill for 5 minutes (or until the cheese has melted).