Cape Town’s hugely anticipated Time Out market announces its official opening date

Cape Town's hugely anticipated Time Out market has announced its official opening date. Set to open to the public on November 17, the market will bring the best of the city together under one roof. This will be reflected in its food, drinks, and cultural experiences.

The market will feature 13 local chefs and restaurateurs, four bars and one stage. Guests will experience some of the city’s very best food from a variety of concepts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Cape Town (@timeoutmarketcapetown) Earlier this week, the team also revealed further additions to its all-star line-up. Chef Peter Tempelhoff of the World's 50 Best Restaurants, FYN, will be partnering with chef Shin Takagi to offer authentic contemporary Japanese sushi with Sushiya. Sushiya, meaning “Sushi Shop”, is a testament to the chefs' joint commitment to sustainability, high-quality craftsmanship, and authentic ingredients.

Sushiya's menu at the market will comprise a series of small dishes with classic pickled and preserved Japanese-style vegetables, a variety of modern nigiri platters, a platter of maki, and temaki and gunkan maki infused with local and classic Japanese flavours, among other delicacies available for diners to enjoy. Another chef added is Hitesh Panchal, who will serve Indian street food with a contemporary twist with Kapoochka. Kapoochka – an unmissable hidden gem amongstthe city’s finest will bring Indian street food with a contemporary twist inspired by the street foods found throughout Panchal’s home country.

Their menu will highlight pani puri, considered to be the king of street food across India, is a crispy hollow ball filled with potato, lentils, three chutneys, and spiced water. The concept will showcase various types of meat from the tandoori oven. Furthermore, the exciting menu will also introduce a twist to the savoury puris they are known for, also offering mouth-watering dessert puris. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Cape Town (@timeoutmarketcapetown) General manager of Time Out Market Cape Town Russ Meyer said the market will bring a new culinary and cultural experience to the city and they cannot wait to open their doors on November 17.

“The food scene in Cape Town and across South Africa has evolved in the last few years and we have created this amazing place to present the rich, diverse culinary and cultural vibrancy and the very best home-grown talents. We wanted to make sure that we feature the city’s well-known chefs and award-winning restaurateurs and also allow much-loved local gems and up-and-coming talents to showcase their expertise. We will be offering guests an experience that is unique yet accessible as we open our doors at the V&A Waterfront as a meaningful addition to this city and our neighbourhood,” said Meyer.