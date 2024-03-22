Easter recipes for last-minute planners who still want to impress guests

If you are a procrastinator and many of us are, then you are probably scrambling trying to figure out what to make for Easter dinner. Do not stress, the following menu items are wonderfully easy and delicious. Courtesy of chefs Slobodan Steffanicic, Cândida Batista and Sharon Pye, these recipe ideas will ensure your family and guests are well-fed and thoroughly spoiled.

With a passion for creating memorable culinary experiences, Batista and Pye bring their expertise to the table with innovative and mouth-watering recipes that will impress the most discerning palates. From classic favourites with a unique twist to new and inventive dishes, their ideas are the perfect way to celebrate this special occasion in style. Protein-packed breakfast waffles. Picture: Supplied Protein-packed breakfast waffles

Ingredients 40g rolled oats 1 large whole egg

1 large egg white 113g Greek yoghurt or cottage cheese 30g protein powder – optional since the egg and dairy will assist with protein

2g baking powder 4g sweetener - optional 2.5ml vanilla extract - optional

Method Blend all your ingredients until smooth. Turn your waffle maker on and coat it with some non-stick cooking spray. Coconut Oil spray is best.

Pour your mix and cook your waffle until your appliance indicates that it's ready (2-3 minutes). Remove your waffle and repeat. Notes: Top or add on your mix chopped-up fresh fruit such as strawberries or blueberries for natural antioxidants and finely chopped nuts such as pecan or pistachio.

Recipe by Slobodan Steffanicic. Glazed ham. Picture: Supplied Glazed ham with honey Ingredients

1 x 3kg whole cooked ham with bone 1 cup honey ½ cup brown sugar

½ cup orange juice ¼ cup Dijon mustard 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

¼ tsp ground cloves Method Preheat the oven to 165°C.

Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Make shallow diagonal cuts on the surface, forming diamonds. Combine honey, brown sugar, orange juice, mustard, vinegar and cloves in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Brush ham with glaze. Bake, uncovered, for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until a thermometer reads 60°C, basting occasionally with glaze.

Let the ham stand for 15 minutes before slicing. Serve hot with extra glaze on the side. Easter lemon and raspberry cake. Picture: Supplied Easter lemon and raspberry cake Ingredients

1 box white cake mix 1 cup sour cream ½ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup water 3 large eggs 1 tbsp lemon zest

1 cup fresh raspberries Lemon glaze 2 cups powdered sugar

3-4 tbsp fresh lemon juice Lemon zest for garnish Method

Preheat the oven to 175°C. Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan. Mix cake mix, sour cream, oil, water, eggs, and lemon zest in a large bowl until well combined. Gently fold in raspberries. Pour batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes clean.

While baking the cake, prepare the lemon glaze by mixing powdered sugar and juice until smooth. Once the cake is made, remove it from the oven and let it cool slightly. Poke holes in the warm cake using a skewer or fork. Pour the lemon glaze over the warm cake, allowing it to soak in.

Let the cake cool completely before cutting and serving. Garnish with lemon zest before serving. Recipes by Cândida Batista. Slow-cooked smoked beef brisket. Picture: Supplied Slow-cooked smoked beef brisket

Serves: 15 Ingredients 2 x 4 kg beef brisket or topside

1 litre beef stock 125ml sea salt 125ml coarse black pepper

125ml Worcestershire sauce 1 bag of oak wood chips Method

Trim the brisket by cutting away the fat cap then score the meat by cutting straight lines into the flesh. Rub salt and pepper into the meat. Combine the Worcestershire sauce and beef stock and place in a food-safe spray bottle. Wrap 2 to 3 handfuls of wood chips in foil and poke tiny holes to allow steam to escape.

Lay the package of wood chips directly on the cooking grate. Continue to replace the wood chips every 30 minutes. Heat grill to 120°C and once chips start to smoke, place brisket fat side down and close the lid. Spray the meat with the bottled sauce once every hour.

After about six hours, start checking the internal temperature of the meat until it reaches 93°C. Remove and rest for 30 minutes before slicing and serving. Harvest table salad. Picture: Supplied Harvest table salad Ingredients

560g mixed green lettuce 500g blueberries 8 pears, sliced

330g red onion, thinly sliced 500g feta cheese, crumbled 500g caramelised pecans

Dressing 250ml olive oil 180ml white wine vinegar

120ml honey 120ml Dijon mustard 5ml salt

5ml pepper 15ml dried oregano Method