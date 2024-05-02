Entries are now open for the next Miss South Africa

It’s that time of the year again when the Miss South Africa organisation starts its search for a new queen. If you have the looks and the brains to be the country’s next beauty queen, why not give it a shot?

All you have to do is visit the Miss SA app. All instructions on how to enter are there, and you could be like Natasha Joubert, sitting on the throne for a year before passing the reins to the next queen. “As someone who has entered the pageant twice, the most important factor is to know yourself well, both emotionally and mentally. “An entrant must know their strong suit and what their weaknesses are, and examine how they respond to pressure, negativity or confrontation. It is something they must be aware of and work at – they can’t just focus on their wardrobe or advocacy. Self-awareness is critical,” says Joubert.

Rules for the competition haven’t changed, except for one; finalists from the preceding year may not enter the following year. This means that a finalist from 2023 may only enter the competition again in 2025. Remember, married women and those with children are allowed to enter.