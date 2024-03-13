Expert advice on how to replicate Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ workout at home

Music megastar Taylor Swift is currently all the rage in the entertainment world. From her chart-topping and record-breaking hits, her epic “Eras Tour” and her high profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, the musician is taking the world by storm.

It appears that her physique is also highly sought after, with research which analysed Google trends discovering that searches for “Taylor Swift workout” have increased by a whopping 659% over the past five years. This finding was uncovered by Bulk.com fitness experts who explained that many people were interested in the artist’s fitness regime which she employed for this lengthy tour. With this in mind, they outlined the routine that Swift employed to maintain her fitness whilst on tour.

They also explained how you can complete a similar workout at the gym or from the comfort of your own home. Taylor Swift on stage during her ‘Eras Tour.’ Picture: Instagram. Cardio The experts explained that Swift’s cardio routine involved running, jogging and walking on a treadmill, while singing aloud the entire “Eras tour” set list.

The musician apparently runs for the fast songs and jogs or walks at a past face for the slower songs. To replicate this, they recommended warming up by starting with a brisk walk on the treadmill for around 10 minutes and then increasing the inclination to better engage your legs and glutes. “Slowly increase the speed until you are at a comfortable pace, then run for 10-15 minutes.” Go back to walking at an incline for the final five to ten minutes of your workout.”

The fitness experts also suggested building up the duration of the runs, instead of running for an intensely long period, if your fitness levels aren't up to scratch. You can also do some cardio by going for a walk and increasing the distance and duration each time. “Going for a walk can be just as effective and beneficial for your mental health and creating a playlist of all your favourite Swift songs will help pass the time and keep you motivated.”

Meanwhile, dancing is also a great way to do some cardio. “Taylor underwent three months of dance training to perfect the choreography for the ‘Eras Tour’,” they said. “Dance is a great way to stay fit as it improves cardiovascular health, flexibility, balance, and it is also a good way to improve your overall mental well-being.”

Strength and conditioning With a total of 151 tour dates across five continents and each show lasting more than three hours, Swift needed to find a workout that not only improved her stamina, but also increased her strength. The fitness experts believe that strength and conditioning training can help build muscle, improve cardiovascular health, reduce the risk of injury, burn calories and improve your balance and flexibility.

Here are their suggestions for strength and conditioning exercises, which are inspired by the popstar, that you can try at home: Squats: This exercise improves bone strength, whilst also improving posture and mobility. “Not only does squatting work your muscles in your legs, but they are also very effective at strengthening your core,” the experts said.

They suggested standing with your feet hip width apart with your feet slightly turned out, bracing your core and positioning your chest up. “When squatting, hips should sink back and your knees should travel in line with your toes.” Glute bridges: This exercise tone the glutes, abs and legs and the experts suggested laying on your back with your legs bent and feet firmly on the floor.

“Using your heels, push your hips upwards, squeeze your glutes and engage your core,” they said. To make this exercise more challenging, they said that you can try using one leg to push off the floor, raise your other leg and alternate. You can also try to toe tap with the raised leg. Perform two sets of 8-12 reps.

Taylor Swift on stage during her ‘Eras Tour.’ Picture: Instagram. Push-ups: They improve your upper body strength, flexibility, posture, mobility, and injury prevention. To do this exercise, the experts said that you should start in a plank position with your hands firmly placed just outside the shoulders. Then proceed to lower your chest to the floor, without touching it and as you do this, ensure that your elbows are tucked in and that your hips do not drop out of position.

Planks: They strengthen your arms, glutes, and core, while improving posture and helping with back pain. To do this exercise, lift your body off the ground by using your forearms and toes, making sure your elbows are aligned with your shoulders. “Your back and legs should be as straight as possible with your core engaged, to maintain the plank position,” the experts said.