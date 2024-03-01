Children often experience a range of ailments as their immune system is still developing and they are frequently exposed to different environments. Pain and fever are among the most common among them, which youngsters can experience out of the blue.

But medication brand Panado believes that understanding the symptoms of pain and fever and knowing how to address them, can make the experience less daunting for everyone involved. Why do children experience fever? The experts at Pandao explained that fever in children is defined as a temperature of 37.8°C or higher.

“It’s essential to understand that a fever is not an illness and instead, it's like the body's alarm system, indicating that it's actively confronting an illness or infection.” They added that this natural response serves a crucial purpose. “It kick starts the immune system, mobilising it to fend off invaders.

“In essence, when the body's temperature rises, it's creating an environment that's less hospitable to germs.” However, as beneficial as this might be internally, it's not always a comfortable experience for young ones. “The elevated temperatures can lead to feelings of unease, discomfort and restlessness, which can be concerning for parents and caregivers.”

Why do children experience pain? Pain in children can stem from multiple causes, Panado said. “Some of the straightforward causes include the usual bumps and scrapes that come with active play or the common headaches that might stem from a long day.

“There are also those tummy troubles which can range from a simple upset stomach to more severe aches.” The medicine brand added that various infectious illnesses can also be culprits, such as ear infections, strep throat, pesky stomach bugs, skin infections and even pneumonia. “Don't forget the short-lived but often sharp pain that accompanies immunisations and for our littlest ones, the discomfort of teething.”

How pain and fever can impact your child’s sleep A child's sleep is crucial for their physical growth, mental development and overall well-being. But when they’re unwell, their sleep can get disrupted.

“The goal is about reducing your kiddo’s distress and increasing their comfort so they can get a better night’s sleep,” Panado said. How to help your child If pain or fever is bothering your child, it's crucial to address it promptly and appropriately.

Here are a few ways to provide relief: Fluids Keep the juice and water coming, Panado said.

“A fever can lead to dehydration, so make sure they're drinking often and staying hydrated.” Bathing A tepid bath can do wonders to cool a feverish child down.

“Just remember, cold water or rubbing alcohol are no-nos as they can be harmful.” Dress code Panado recommended keeping clothes light, tossing out the heavy pyjamas and letting children wear something breezy and light when they are feeling unwell.