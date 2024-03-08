Experts reveal the top celebrity-favoured foods for younger looking skin

As the saying goes, you are what you eat. And experts have stressed that the foods you consume affect your skin's overall health and appearance.

They argued that eating foods that are highly processed, as well as sugary snacks and unhealthy fats, can damage your skin's appearance. Skincare experts at health organisation Supplement Doctor added that these foods can contribute to inflammation in the body, which may manifest as acne, redness or dull skin. “Diets lacking essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E and Omega-3 fatty acids can result in skin issues such as dryness, wrinkles and uneven tone.”

But by prioritising a diet focused on whole, nutrient-dense foods, the experts believe that you can support your skin's health from the inside out, leading to a more youthful and radiant complexion. With this in mind, these experts have provided their top food tips, endorsed by celebrities, to get glowing, youthful skin. Meghan Markle adds nuts to her diet for better looking skin. Picture: Instagram Meghan Markle's nutty skincare secret

Nuts are rich in various vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and are the go-to snack for many celebrities, including Meghan Markle. According to an interview with food publication “Delish” in 2016, the Duchess of Sussex confessed that she eats almonds and gluten-free foods to get healthy glowing skin. “Almonds are a great source of vitamin E, which can help to protect your skin from UV rays, retain moisture and repair skin tissue,” the skincare experts added.

Meanwhile, a study by researchers at the University of California analysed the effects of almonds on skin health. It found that eating almonds daily may help reduce the severity of facial wrinkles in post-menopausal women. Kate Middleton eats fish to improve her skin’s appearance. Picture: Instagram Kate Middleton's all for fish for flawless skin

The British royal and Victoria Beckham are known to be big fans of eating fish. “Beckham's diet has been reported widely for eating grilled fish and vegetables daily and rarely deviating from it,” the experts said. Meanwhile, Middleton opts for sushi regularly, including salmon teriyaki, a fantastic source of Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and nutrients.

These ingredients also help to protect the skin from oxidative stress, leading to anti-ageing and collagen-boosting benefits. Megan Fox consumes berries for a skin glow-up. Picture: Instagram Megan Fox's morning berry glow-up Berries such as blueberries, strawberries and blackberries are collagen-stimulating and contain nutrients such as Vitamin C and ellagic acid.

“These all help to provide a youthful glow and ease sun-induced UV skin pigmentation,” the skincare experts added. In a 2017 interview with “Business Insider”, the actress’ trainer, Harley Pasternak, explained that Fox starts her day with egg whites or a “red smoothie” that contains seasonal berries, chai tea, protein powder and some almond milk. Zendaya's skin-saving Starbucks order

Green tea is not only great for fat burning, but it is also full of vitamins B2 and E, which help maintain optimum levels of collagen and aid in forming a younger-looking skin structure as well as developing new skin cells. Zendaya's Starbucks order went viral on TikTok after an employee shared it on the social media platform. The actress’ order is a venti iced matcha green tea latte with coconut milk.

Kim Kardashian’s diet is loaded with leafy greens. Picture: Instagram The Kardashian's dark leafy greens diet is a skincare staple Dark leafy greens contain high levels of chlorophyll, which helps protect your skin from premature ageing and inflammation. “The darker the leafy green, the more chlorophyll it contains,” the experts explained.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have previously revealed on Instagram that their fridges are entirely devoted to green perishables. Austin Butler’s tasty beauty treat The actor revealed to “GQ Magazine” in 2022 that one of the things he couldn’t live without was dark chocolate.