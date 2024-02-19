Fans impressed by Zendaya’s look at the London premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’

If there’s one thing about Zendaya that we can agree on, it’s that she is a fashion icon. The American actress never misses a beat when it comes to serving looks. She recently attended the London premiere of “Dune: Part Two, an epic science fiction film in which she plays the role of Chani, and looked gorgeous.

The singer donned a Mugler Autumn/Winter 1995 robot costume that looked as if it had been designed for her, and fans went gaga over it. What makes it even more fascinating is that it was in theme with her character in the film. However, we can't say the same about her co-star Timothée Chalamet, who looked so basic, especially when standing next to Zendaya.

“That poor boy looks like he’s wearing pants from Shein next to her,” commented @MikelleStreet. Another X user, @FLOMlLLI, said: “This is why I always ask my friends what they’re wearing before we go out. You (are) not gon (going to) serve futuristic cyborg cuntress while I look like some guy.” It is no surprise that Zendaya was the best dressed and got everyone’s attention at the premiere. She is, after all, a fashionista. She understands that as a celebrity, she must always dress the part.