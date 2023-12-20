Fashion and furniture brand partner on futuristic collection

Whether it’s fashion, furniture or architecture, design will always meet because at the end of the day, they all form art. Fashion label Reebok has partnered with Eames Office to launch a groundbreaking collection.

This partnership is one of a kind as it brings together fashion, art, and design to create a collection that celebrates the enduring Eames legacy and showcases Reebok’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design. “Charles and Ray Eames of Eames Office have been revered for decades for their contributions to furniture and industrial design, their work in films, exhibitions, toys, and architecture. “Their approach to problem-solving was an adventure that combined discipline with a sense of play.

“Together with their talented Eames Office staff, they set a standard for design excellence that continues to inspire generations,” read a statement from Reebok. The Reebok x Eames collection features a range of fashion-forward sneakers, some with bright shoelaces and Eames detailing. One of the main pieces in the collection is the Eames Office Instapump Fury 95, which pays homage to Eames’s visionary contributions, inspired by the still futuristic IBM pavilion crafted for the 1964 World’s Fair.