The delicate taste of floral teas can make you feel like you are in a field of fresh flowers. With a flowery and aromatic scent, floral teas are not only delicious and fragrant, but many have unique healing properties.

What is floral tea? Simply put, floral tea is an infusion made from dried flowers steeped in hot water. Often these flower teas are blended with a base tea, like black tea, green tea, oolong, white tea or a herbal blend. However, floral teas can also be enjoyed on their own for a more prominent floral cup.

Many flowers used to make floral teas are rich in nutritional benefits, from stress relief to anti-inflammatory effects. Read on to learn about flowers that can enhance the taste of your tea, and their benefits. ROSE lends a mildly sweet flavour, a beautiful pink colour and a soothing aroma to the tea. | Pexels Mumtahina Tanni Rose

Rose, the flower symbolising love, is often infused in a variety of herbal tea blends. Rose lends a mildly sweet flavour, a beautiful pink colour, and a soothing aroma to the tea. It also has a number of health benefits like reducing inflammation, improving the digestive system and imparting a sense of calm and well-being.

Lavender Lavender is known for its soothing and relaxing properties, making it an essential ingredient for perfumes, essential oils, candles, etc. According to tea experts, lavender tea also offers the same effects of relieving stress, as well as refreshing the mind and body.

It has a light, flowery, earthy flavour, with a hint of mint. Lavender tea is also rich in vitamin C, calcium and magnesium. HIBISCUS can be enjoyed on its own, but is also often used as a base for a wide variety of herbal tea blends. | Pexels Leeloo Thefirst Hibiscus

While many floral teas are light and delicate, hibiscus imparts a fruity, citrus taste reminiscent of cranberry juice. Hibiscus can be enjoyed on its own, but is also often used as a base for a wide variety of herbal tea blends. Among the many benefits of hibiscus tea are a high vitamin C content and high antioxidant levels.

Hibiscus is sometimes also known as roselle and is delicious as an iced tea. Passionflower The lovely passionflower tastes as delicious as it looks. This tea pairs well with chamomile and lemon grass, among other flowers and herbs.

Experts reveal that anxiety can be significantly reduced with the help of passionflower floral tea, which has an anxiolytic effect. With it, your quality of sleep will also improve. CHAMOMILE flowers are naturally soothing and can aid in reducing stress and anxiety. | Pexels Cottonbro Studio Chamomile