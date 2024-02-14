Flowers to get for your partner according to their zodiac sign

February is the Month of Love, where most people shower their partners with gifts, including flowers. Flowers are a beautiful gesture for someone you care about because they are beautiful and affirming. As we know, people have different personalities, which means they prefer different flowers depending on their star signs.

You can never go wrong with red roses. Picture: Supplied. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tulips are commonly associated with perfection and deep love, which is a great fit for the sign known for being flirty, bold and passionate. Tulips are a classic flowers that have long been attached to the meaning of love. They're ideal for someone you love unconditionally, whether it's your partner or your BFF. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Smaller in stature, this is the perfect flower to show gratitude in the simplest way ever. Those born under the Taurus sign care more about the thought behind the gift than its size.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Geminis are known to be intelligent, quick-witted and charming - just like these stunning stems! The daisy-like flower blooms (in pink, red, white, lilac and mauve) are named after the Greek word ‘star’ due to their unique appearance. If you want to impress your loved one this Valentine’s Day, aster’s will do the trick for your beloved Gemini. Bright flowers will sure brighten your day. Picture: Supplied. Cancer (June 21 to July 22): Cancer is known as the soul of the zodiac and because of that, it makes perfect sense for Cancerians to be fond of the flower that represents grace and strength.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Leos aren’t easy to impress, and because of their enthusiasm, a gladioli is the perfect flower for them because it symbolises strength and determination, which makes sense for this headstrong zodiac. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You cannot go wrong with lilies regardless of your partner's star sign. To avoid any imperfections, a lily is your flower to impress your loved one who’s a Virgo. Libra (September 23 - October 22): Santini chrysanthemums are bright and bold blooms that mirror Libra’s personality in many ways. Libras are carefree and usually brighten up every room they walk into, just like santini chrysanthemums.

Flowers are a beautiful gesture. Picture: Supplied. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Despite the name of this flower translating from Greek to mean ‘dissolving flower’, it is an incredibly sturdy plant. So, this may explain why it is such a hit amongst the determined and brave Scorpios. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Nothing says the whimsy and wanderlust of a Sag quite like spray chrysanthemums. Depending on the personal preferences of your beau, you can opt for a rich red colour, a pastel pink or keep it simple with white stems - or mix and match! Capricorn (December 22 -January 19): As cardinal signs, Capricorns are natural leaders, so there is no better flower to gift the goat of the zodiac than a flower that supposedly sprang from the blood of Adonis - an ex-lover of Aphrodite.