Food waste expert debunks TikTok’s genius food storage hacks

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, there's a common grumble that echoes through kitchens across South Africa -- the annoying moment you reach for that supposedly fresh broccoli, only to find it's transformed into something far less appetising overnight. As if that's not irritating enough, with the cost of living on the rise, every wilted lettuce and squishy tomato feels like money down the drain. It's a scenario that's enough to make anyone's blood boil, or at least, grumble under their breath.

According to Tetra Pak's Index 2023, it's not just about munching on greens for these individuals; it's about taking a stand against climate change with every bite. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Unsplash The truth is, our love affair with excess has a dark side. Our overflowing plates come at a cost, contributing to a mountain of waste that's doing no favours for Mother Earth. But as we navigate aisles crammed with organic this and superfood that, a tide is turning. A significant 70% of consumers are now peering beyond the health labels, demanding that their snacks do more than just satisfy hunger pangs. These eco-warriors want food that nourishes them without taking a toll on the environment. According to Tetra Pak's Index 2023, it's not just about munching on greens for these individuals; it's about taking a stand against climate change with every bite.

An impressive 54% of consumers are rolling up their sleeves, ready to revolutionise their diets if it means a brighter future for our planet. That's right, folks -- it seems that saving the world might just start with rethinking what's on our plates. Meanwhile, Ben Thomas, an environment manager for Waitrose, the UK's leading upscale supermarket chain, has poured cold water on the recent trend of so-called genius food storage hacks circulating on TikTok. In an interview with “South West News Service”, Thomas expressed his dissatisfaction with some of the most viral videos in this category.

Thomas scoffed at content creators who advocate washing fruit with baking soda before storing it, warning that this practice could actually shorten the shelf life of the produce. "By washing soft fruit and then putting it in the fridge, the moisture can speed up the decomposition process and it'll quickly end up as mush," Thomas explained in a recent report by the “New York Post”. He advised consumers to wash their food before eating rather than before storing it. Additionally, while using paper towels to absorb moisture in bagged salads isn't a bad idea, Thomas pointed to the importance of ventilating the vegetables.

He recommended transferring greens into proper storage containers with ventilation capabilities and decent air flow to prevent them from becoming soggy. Furthermore, he urged consumers to avoid bulk-buying produce and encouraged them to only purchase what they are sure to consume. As the leader of Waitrose's food waste reduction initiatives, to minimise waste, Thomas recommended getting creative with leftovers.

"There are lots of handy ways we can all make small changes to reduce the amount of food we waste. Really, if you're using leftovers for anything, you can't go wrong," he said. He also highlighted the role of grocery stores in ending waste and emphasised the importance of utilising leftovers to create new and exciting dishes, especially with the increasing popularity of kitchen appliances like air fryers. He highlighted initiatives such as selling misshapen fruits and vegetables and reducing unnecessary packaging to encourage sustainable shopping practices.

In a move to promote food waste reduction, Waitrose decided to remove "best-before" dates from hundreds of its fresh items. Thomas explained, "‘Best-before’, ‘display-by’ and ‘sell-by’ dates can be ignored — ‘use-by’ dates are the only labels which you need to focus on." Thomas's advice comes in response to a recent poll of 2 000 adults, which revealed that 52% had been influenced to try a hack after seeing it on social media.

However, a significant 21% expressed disappointment with the outcome, with 79% admitting that first impressions can be deceiving. The poll also found that cooking, home improvement, kitchen cleaning, and bathroom improvement tips were the most likely to be attempted. Some respondents mentioned being inspired by food waste and food storage "hack" videos to repurpose items such as banana peels for shoe polishing or using leftover fruit for a face mask.

According to the survey, bananas, bread, milk, and salad greens were identified as the most wasted foods, with 35% admitting to forgetting they had them. Thomas recommended pre-shop planning as a helpful way to reduce food waste, suggesting bringing a list or taking a photo of the inside of the fridge before heading out for the weekly shop. "The research shows just how much [we are] now turning to social media when it comes to tips and tricks around the home — and the same goes for reducing food waste too," Thomas remarked.